The Arts Scene: Japanese prints come alive in Portland exhibit | Explore Yakima

Selected from the Portland Art Museum’s permanent collection, the exhibition “Human|Nature: 150 Years of Japanese Prints” explores Japan’s journey with and through nature during the 19th century and into the modern age through the lens of landscape prints, Revealing the reverential and playful spirit in which people hold the trees, mountains and rivers around them.

Ukiyo-e (images of the floating world) was a genre of Japanese woodblock prints that first interested me in Japanese art. Two of these well-known print artists were Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849) and Utagawa Hiroshige (1797–1858). Ukiyo-e, which flourished from the 17th to 19th centuries, showed us the world of Kabuki actors, scenes from folk tales, feminine beauty, travel and landscapes.

This particular exhibition focuses on how landscapes mirrored and molded People’s relationship with nature, inviting them to roam remote mountain passes interspersed with vertiginous waterfalls, or reflect on the lyrical beauty of legendary meisho (famous places). These artists show us how nature can awe and inspire, as in Hokusai’s magisterial tribute to Japan’s most revered peak, the “Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji.” Hiroshige’s snapshots of urban flora and fauna in the series “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo” also capture how nature charms and surprises as it insinuates itself into city life.

Later Woodblock prints reveal that landscape continued to play a pivotal role in the lives and identity of Japanese people into the 20th century. Nature wreaked havoc on human life in the Great Kantō Earthquake of 1923, as dramatically visualized in prints by Nishizawa Tekiho (1889–1965) and his colleagues, but it also offered sites of Enduring cultural memory and Solace in a hectic modern age. This exhibition visualizes just some of the many ways in which the human-nature relationship has unfolded in Japan.

A selection of prints by American and Japanese artists working in the Pacific Northwest, including Gordon Gilkey (1912–2000) and Sekino Jun’ichirō (1914–1988), are also showcased in this exhibition, suggesting how the human affinity for nature transcends time and place and resonates with us here and now in Portland.

“Human|Nature: 150 Years of Japanese Prints” can be viewed at the Portland Art Museum through May 7.

