The Arts Scene: ‘Inspiration leads to creation’ for Yakima artist

The Larson Gallery continues its relationship with The Seasons Performance Hall in 2023 with a new exhibit by artist Jo-Anne Carlson.

Carlson is a Jamaican native who moved to Yakima in 2019. She says she “loves Exploring art in various forms, including Acrylic painting and photography.” For her, life is too short not to explore the possibilities in this world because “inspiration leads to creation.”

She writes in her artist statement that “It’s curious, the word ‘artist.’ The meaning is layered, depending on philosophy, experience, and culture. But to me, it signifies the struggle for creation in a busy, complex world where there are far too many distractions.”

“There are days when I Stare at the canvas,” she goes on to say, “expecting inspiration to Somehow be imbued in paint and brush strokes, and spend hours with nothing to show for the strain on my retinas. And then, there is a moment of clarity, where I can’t get my hands to move fast enough, or there aren’t enough colors to portray my vision. Finnicky, this artist within, but I know no other way to create. I can only wait and see. I must.”

Carlson’s artwork was hung up last Thursday in preparation for her opening on Saturday. It is always challenging to hang art in the Gallery Bistro at The Seasons. The former Sunday School room was converted into a gallery almost 10 years ago.

Due to the cement walls, it was decided to create a picture rail hanging system, most commonly used during the Victorian period. It was around the 1840s when picture Rails or picture Molding became common. The idea had been around since the 15th century: hanging pictures from a movable hook that can hold substantial weight and that doesn’t mar the wall surface.

The modern picture rail was simply a horizontal molding of wood or composition material, often decorative, mounted high on the wall. Hooks on the rail balance a wire system that is held in place simply by the tension of the weight of the artwork.

To open the exhibit, Carlson — who is also a musician and singer — performed in The Seasons Gallery Bistro, with an opening reception for her artwork preceding her performance.

The Gallery Bistro is open Thursday through Saturday, 6 to 9 pm, and Sunday from 5 to 8 pm, with music most nights. It is also open for post-show gatherings, cocktails, and desserts.