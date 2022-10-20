The Arts Scene: ‘Homegirls’ and Chola community and identity | Explore Yakima

First Friday, held Oct. 7, was a busy night for the visual arts. After the opening of “Windows Alive!”, I headed over to Collaboration Coffee to hear artist Madeline Alviso Ramirez talk about her work in the new exhibit “Homegirls and Hoop Dreams.”

Alviso Ramirez is the middle child of migrant farmworkers and artists, whose work is heavily influenced by her Xicana Chola identity and environment. Her own work covers Chicana spirituality and Barrio culture, specifically reflective of the Chola community. She’s been documenting Barrio culture through art and photography for about 25 years.

Her work has appeared in various publications and has inspired scholarship and community identity in both real and digital spaces. She is a published poet and writer and has established herself as a “madrina” (godmother) type in the SCHOLAr movement. She is the founder and co-owner of Chola Pinup and Chola Vida and founder and president of IxChel, a nonprofit organization dedicated to Chola Scholarship and community projects aimed to support and Illuminate the Xicanx Barrio community. She is also co-founder and Organizer for La Chola Conference.

Says Alviso Ramirez: “I’ve painted since I was a child. My father was a photographer and oil paint artist — he was a huge inspiration and helped me develop confidence in my craft at a very early age.” As an artist, she says, “I’m self-taught. It was through my education that I sharpened my skills.”

“Representation is important to me,” she goes on to say. “My work reflects my religious, old-school Mexican Catholic upbringing fused with my own spiritual and cultural beliefs. I paint women who look like my sisters, homegirls, and myself … Indigenous, Cholas … paying Homage to my Chicana Chola roots. My children and community also inspire my creations. In school, I wasn’t encouraged to do the work I do today. It was the realization that I had to stay true to myself that made me successful. No one wants to hear from a Chola, but society loves to tell her story. … I’m telling my own stories through my work.”

Alviso Ramirez resides in Central Washington with her husband, Juan, and their six children. You can view her exhibit, “Homegirls and Hoop Dreams,” at Collaboration Coffee through the end of the month.

• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.