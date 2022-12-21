The Arts Scene: Give the lasting gift of art this Christmas | Explore Yakima

It’s the final days before Christmas, and if you are like me you may still be looking for those last few gifts. Have you considered buying artwork as a Christmas gift? Oak Hollow is showing its 2022 Holiday Show until Jan. 5, and all the pieces are just the right size to fit under your tree.

This current exhibit features artists Betsy Bloomfield, Jo-Anne Carlson, Jay Carskadden, Carlos Prado, Laura Wise, Amanda Ontiveros, Laura Siebol, Maria Rueda, Tami Grant, Rosie Saldana, Michelle Fortier, Ana Li Gresham, Elizabeth Montes de Oca, Darcie Roberts, Duane Heilman, Judy Landvoy, Calista Graaff, Billie Ruark and Janice La Verne Baker.

I have always enjoyed receiving art as a gift, as I know the story behind each one of the works hanging in my house. If the piece came from someone as a gift, I always remember who gave it to me.

Art is a unique idea for Christmas. Half the pleasure of opening the gift is the surprise upon unwrapping it. Think of how unexpected and special a work of art would be as the color and form express themselves as the recipient sees it for the first time.

Art lasts a long time. It not only becomes the property of the recipient but may also be handed down through generations. While many gifts may not last forever, a good work of art forms a lifelong relationship with its owner and reminds you of the pleasure you felt receiving it.

Buying someone’s artwork for Christmas shows you care about them. Not only that, but if you carefully choose the colors, form and style of art, the recipient will be impressed by how well you know them. Think about where they live or work and find something you think would work in their environment.

Art can be very nourishing and meditative and can enhance the decor of any home. Small works of art can be put almost anywhere — a column beside a door or in the bathroom, for instance. And since many of the works in this show reflect winter, the recipient can think about changing their art out seasonally — I have a few pieces that come out of storage for Christmas.

If you are considering buying something from the Oak Hollow Holiday Show for Christmas, however, note that they will be open through Friday and closed for Christmas weekend.

• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.