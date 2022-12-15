The Arts Scene: Exhibit Highlights Yakima artists’ Collaboration | Explore Yakima

On First Friday, Dec. 2, a new exhibit called “Form+Flow” opened at Collaboration Coffee in downtown Yakima. This exhibit is a collaboration between artists Jamaica Zoglman and Aislinn Hematyar Kalstad; the artists worked on each piece together.

Kalstad, originally from Eugene, Ore., is an abstract painter currently living in Yakima. She says, “I’ve always called myself a ‘go with the flow’ kind of person. It’s how I landed in Washington, and specifically Yakima. It shows in my style; it shows in my Personality and in my art.”

She goes on to say that she is “always searching for form. I need the structure; I need the routine. I need the form in my life to allow for flow. This collection emphasized that to me. Being presented with, sometimes literally, a form, challenges me to find the flow — find the direction the art wants to take me, and I’ll gladly follow.”

Zoglman is a Yakima-based artist and Lifelong Resident of the Pacific Northwest. Using primarily black and white media, her work explores the way humans inhabit their bodies and the natural world of which they are an inextricable part.

“Maybe it’s because I paint people,” Zoglman says, “but I often get asked if my work is a self-portrait. To that I say, is there any art that is not? Everything we make as artists is a reflection of who we are, what we know, what our lives and experiences have shown us. And it’s no coincidence that form and flow are a fundamental part of both creating art and being a human.”

“Just as every art piece has boundaries, constraints, some kind of framework that gives it shape and cohesion,” she continues, “we need that in our lives as well. We all have Guiding principles, boundaries, routines, beliefs, and maybe even five-year plans. Within that framework, though, there has to be room for movement, intuition, exploration and evolution. Likewise, creating art requires us to enter a state of flow, forget about what should be, and follow what is possible.”

“Form+Flow” will be on exhibit at Collaboration Coffee through the end of December.

• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for Explore. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.