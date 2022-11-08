The Arts Scene: ‘East/West’ Highlights artists from both sides of Washington | Arts And Entertainment

For the November exhibit at the Boxx Gallery in Tieton, the work of four artists will be on display.

Two are from the east side of Washington state, Darcie Roberts and Gayle Scholl, and two artists from the west side, Carol Ross and Abbie Birmingham. The exhibit is appropriately titled “East/West.”

Carol Ross, who recently exhibited at the Larson Gallery for the Women Painters of Washington exhibit, hails from the west side. “I am always learning,” Ross says. “Working in different mediums helps to keep my work fresh while Memories of my childhood often provide the humor that sneaks into my art. I searched the Washington beaches as a child for Japanese floats at Midnight in a January storm, banged pots to Chase bears from our tent, and made moss beds for fairies in the rainforest.”

Ross spent 10 years hand-building ceramics, “and when my hands could no longer throw the clay around, I moved into painting. I have Mostly painted with Acrylic and oil, but resin, plaster and encaustic medium have sneaked into my work as well.”

Abbie Birmingham is from the west side as well. She says she is a “printmaker and a book artist with a love of all things paper. I’ve become an artist as a second career, after raising my two kids and practicing real estate and construction law in the Seattle area. I began taking Printmaking classes at Pratt Fine Arts Center in Seattle a number of years ago and became completely entranced with the variety of Printmaking process and the element of surprise and Serendipity in the work.”

Birmingham goes on to say, “My work is deeply place-based, and much of my imagery addresses my fascination with patterns, both visible and invisible. With a background in architecture and construction, I often create imagery Exploring the built environment, structures and street grids.”

Darcie Roberts, a local artist, focuses on the experience of the beauty of our natural world. “Born and raised in Central Washington,” Roberts states, “I have developed an appreciation for the beauty of the shrub-steppe and the agricultural landscape around me. I have lived in four countries and on both coasts of the United States but am forever spellbound by the beauty of our local landscape. It has been very rewarding to share the beauty of our area with others.”

Roberts says she “started to take art seriously in 2016 with I picked up a soft pastel. I have devoted more time to developing my skill with pastel and finding myself as an artist. I see color and light everywhere.”

Gayle Scholl writes that she is “a Lifelong Resident of expansive terrains and Endless horizons. I am fascinated with the weather fronts moving through, bringing ever-changing skies, and impacting the landscape. My work is an interpretive exploration of the constructive, deconstructive, and reconstructive powers of these forces.

“Working with cold wax and oil, I repeatedly build, layer, add emotional medium, scrape and Wash away to spontaneously reveal the textures, moods, and play of light I experience in my surroundings.”

The exhibit “East/West” can be seen at the Boxx Gallery through Nov. 27.