The Arts Scene: Beauty, strangeness of the natural world | Arts And Entertainment

Currently at the Clymer Museum in Ellensburg is an exhibit titled “Animal Spirits” by artist Justin Gibbens.

Gibbens draws and paints animals from real-life specimens using his signature brand of classic natural history painting. His embellished and stylized images celebrate the beauty and strangeness of the natural world through his use of traditional Chinese fine line painting and classic scientific illustration.

Gibbens’ Biography on justingibbens.com notes that when he “first began moving pencil on paper, he was rendering the boyhood standards: dinosaurs, creepy crawlers, and other freakish fauna. Not much has changed in four decades.”

A master draftsman, Gibbens was trained in both scientific illustration and traditional Chinese painting – a skill set that he employs in his Zoological drawings. Gibbens’ Biography states that by “lifting the formal conventions of classic natural science illustration, he imagines curious wildlife of a Forgotten natural history through the lens of a 19th-century field artist.” His “stylized and embellished images speak of evolution, mutation and biodiversity, and perhaps serve as cautionary tales and stand-ins for our anthropocentric selves.”

As Gibbens sees it, “our world is mysteriously fascinating and amazingly weird, and mankind’s relationship to the animal kingdom is layered, complex and ambiguous. It is through his work that he takes pleasure in celebrating this.”

While Gibbens often references classic natural history source material, he prefers painting directly from actual, on-hand specimens, as this process allows for a closer observation of color, texture and form. Using taxidermy mounts along with window Casualties and found roadkill, Gibbens renders provocative, larger-than-life gestures of birds, mammals and other critters, often depicting each in a suspended state of animation within a stark, undefined space. In doing so, these images operate as totemic reminders of the impermanence of all things living.

Matthew Lennon, the curator of the Clymer, says, “what makes Gibbens’ work stand out is his ability to facilitate a visual dialogue between his contemporary natural style and the work of the artist of the past. Through Gibbens’ “Animal Spirits” we are gently reminded that death does not differentiate between animal or human. We are bound to every creature through our mortality. Gibbens’ work encourages us to live attentively and respectfully.”

Gibbens received his BA in painting from Central Washington University in 1998 and a Scientific Illustration Certificate from the University of Washington in 2003. He is a founding member of PUNCH Projects, a Central Washington-based artist collective.

“Animal Spirits” will be on exhibit through Feb. 4.