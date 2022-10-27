The Arts Place to host Poetry Palooza

Hermit Feathers Press, in Collaboration with the Stokes County Arts Council, is pleased to announce that the 2022 Poetry Palooza will take place at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street in Danbury this Saturday, October 29 from 2pm to 4:30pm.

Poets from North and South Carolina will share their published and new work from The Three Sisters Stage. Readings will be followed by book signings and sales – a perfect way to get started on your holiday shopping.

“Stokes County and the Piedmont of North Carolina are home to an abundance of Talented Poets and literary artists” commented Arts Council Executive Director Eddy McGee. “When Angel Caudill with Hermit Feathers Press came to us with this wonderful opportunity, we were all in.” “This event will showcase current Poets and their work, and hopefully inspire the next generation of Poets to begin their own journey” McGee added.

Poets participating in the 2022 Poetry Palooza include Jenny Bates, Sam Barbee, Steve Cushman, David Dixon, Michael Gaspeny, Jan Harrington, John Haugh, Paul Jones, Janet Joyner, Dee Stribling, Lynne Santy Tanner, and Nancy Harmon Womack.

There is no admission to attend the 2022 Poetry Palooza.

For more information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336-593-8159.