The Arts Place to host Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’

Once Upon a Blue Ridge, a professional educational theater company from Meadows of Dan, Virginia, will present its 50-minute musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 3 pm at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street in Danbury.

The Creators of Once Upon A Blue Ridge, Peter and Christina Holland, have been writing, directing and performing their original adaptations of literary classics for audiences in Virginia and the Carolinas for almost 20 years. Peter Holland was Nominated in 2008 for a Virginia Governors’ Arts Award for his one man show “Mr. Lincoln’s Office,” while Christina Holland teaches theater arts at South Stokes High School in Walnut Cove.

The Dec. 10 performances will include a cast of six, including Peter Holland as Scrooge, with five other actors playing the remaining characters and spirits. Masks created by Susan Service enhance the Ghost scenes, while original songs performed by Holland and Bruce Burgess lift the show into a musical theater experience.

The production’s use of minimal props and set pieces, with the emphasis on the characters and Dickens’ Enduring wish of “good will” to our fellow human beings, is designed with the hope of leaving a lasting message to the audience of the true spirit of the holidays. In addition to Holland, the cast includes Django Burgess, Kimberly Boles, Anakin Burgess, Brook Smith, and Zinnia Burgess.

Prior to the performance, Garry and Eydie Clifton, professional librarians and lovers of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” will offer a pre-show historical introduction to Charles Dickens, the times he lived in and his inspiration in creating this timeless classic.

General admission for the performance is $5 per person, with children ages 18 and younger admitted for free. For tickets or information, visit www.stokesarts.org or call 336-593-8159.