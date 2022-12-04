The arts need to get a slice of sport’s blanket media coverage

Lana Hart is a Christchurch-based writer, broadcaster and tutor.

OPINION: What a time for sport! More World Cups than should be permitted in a single month, golfer Lydia Ko regains her world No 1 ranking, and hard-hitting debates about human rights and sport in Qatar.

Sports news has earned a top space on TV, radio, social media, and digital and print news platforms across the world.

Coverage of Sporting events – as well as interviews with key figures, backstories, Promotions and reviews – commands an impressive portion of mainstream news space, firmly holding its position alongside the ever-present business and weather reports.

READ MORE:

* Just like the Olympics, arts should be valued in the Newsroom as well

* Stuff launches Women In Sport section

* The Detail: New Zealand to host Women’s cricket, rugby and football world cups

* Is the Women’s sports movement just a temporary fad repeating history?



But has sports news hogged so much of the media’s oxygen that news about the arts struggles to find any air at all? According to a Stats NZ survey, cultural activities are enjoyed as frequently as sports by New Zealanders. However, newcomers to our country certainly wouldn’t glean that from watching our nightly news.

It’s hard not to consider gender as a driver for sport featuring so strongly in global news media. Historically, men run newsrooms. Male journalists cover what they know and what they’re interested in, encouraging everyone else to be interested in it too.

While coverage of women’s sport is slowly commanding more airtime, nearly 80% of New Zealand’s sports media coverage is about men’s sport. News coverage of men’s sport has become an entrenched norm in every type of media.

How many times have we watched coverage of an All Blacks practice several days before a test match, even while there’s no mention of an international art exhibition visiting New Zealand or an exciting new director for one of our major performance groups?

How normal is it for on-air reporters to discuss a sporting event days, or even weeks, after it has occurred? It’s old news – couldn’t we talk about something that inspires us in an artistic way?

LISA BURD/Stuff Art includes “the full spectrum of forms that shape and give insight to the human experience”, Lana Hart says.

Some might argue that covering arts news is not as exciting as covering an action-packed sports event, that a high score for the Breakers is more interesting than a new score in Tim Finn’s opera. But the more we cultivate our collective knowledge of our nation’s arts culture, the more these news items would find an interested audience.

How technology has enabled breathtaking 3D graphics in new video games or the local legend that a kapa haka group depicted in its winning performance would be more engaging than the hamstring injuries of sportspeople.

Because ‘arts’ does not only mean the world of elite art, which attracts a narrow segment of our communities. Instead, art includes the full spectrum of forms that shape and give insight to the human experience: dance, podcasts, graphic design, the vast range of music genres, film, writing, crafts, architecture, experimental art forms and many more.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lana Hart: A daily dose of arts news in our news broadcasts could raise its profile and funding, “fuelling an increasingly normalized arts sector that speaks to everyone in our diverse communities, not just the elite”.

Art has the ability to Engage every one of us because we all, regardless of physical prowess, age, mobility or gender, can connect in some way with art’s many expressions of what it is to be human.

Another reason for sport’s dominance in our daily news is that its centuries-long development has led to an interdependence with its audiences that fuels its popularity. Journalists covering sport can bring a detailed, layered analysis to life for news consumers who are informed, engaged and ever-hungry for more.

One American newspaper editor describes sports Journalism as so sophisticated that, when covering American football, “the coach’s moods, the players’ behaviour, the quality of the turf, the prospects of the weather [are] accessible to the journalists and pored over by fans who know and understand the intricacies of the nickel defense, the three deep zone, the H back role and the quality of the quarterback’s lateral mobility”.

Arts journalists and news consumers could have this same symbiotic relationship with a daily dose of arts news in our news broadcasts. The public’s growing knowledge would enable topics like the structural arc of a rap song or how a weaver’s life has influenced her work to be well-understood, cultivated over time, offered to us in digestible bits at the end of every news update.

Rather than Publishing or broadcasting reviews of arts events, mainstream media platforms could Widen their coverage with Storytelling about art’s colorful characters, innovative crafts, inspiring motivations, unimaginable challenges and Emerging techniques across a vast array of artists and art forms.

So much content. Every day. Then, the entire Ecosystem of the world of arts would incrementally strengthen. More New Zealanders would engage with arts events, creating lively arts communities everywhere. As participation increased, so would arts funding and then, like professional sport, businesses would ramp up their sponsorship of the arts sector.

More widespread interest in and revenue for the arts would improve its quality, attracting more international interest, resourcing more arts journalism, and fueling an increasingly normalized arts sector that speaks to everyone in our diverse communities, not just the elite.

Don’t get me wrong, I think there is an enormous place for sport in life in Aotearoa. But when it comes to our daily news, it needs to move over a little to make some room for the arts.