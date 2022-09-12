The arts in play at BGSU this fall – BG Independent News

BGSU has a full line up of arts-related events including writers, performers, artists, and musicians.

Here’s what’s on tap:

Guest Author, Desiree Cooper

Sept. 15, 7:30 pm Thomas B. and Kathleen M. Donnell Theater, Wolfe Center for the Arts

A 2015 Kresge Artist Fellow, Desiree Cooper is a former attorney, Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist and community activist. She is an evocative speaker on the themes of racial and gender equality, reproductive freedom, family-positive public policy, and the welfare of women and girls. Cooper’s fiction Dives unflinchingly into the intersection of racism and sexism. Using the compressed medium of flash fiction, she explores intimate spaces to reveal what it means to be human.

Portrait of the Artist, Running: The Times and Art of Daniel Bennett Schwartz

Sept.16 through Oct. 30

Willard Wankelman Gallery, BGSU Fine Arts Center Opening reception | SEPT. 16 | 6 P.M

BGSU will celebrate the addition of “Portrait of the Artist, Running” by Daniel Bennett Schwartz (1929-2020) to the Fine Arts Center collection. BGSU School of Art director, Charlie Kanwischer, has curated an exhibition focusing on the process that the artist used to create his masterwork over a period of 16 years. Free and open to the public. For gallery hours, visit bgsu.edu/gallery.

Frank Waln, Hip Hop Artist, Producer and Performer



Sept. 22 AT 5:30 p.m

Thomas B. and Kathleen M. Donnell Theatre, Wolfe Center for the A

Public Lecture: Lakota Influence on Contemporary Songwriting and Music Production

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Donnell Theater in the Wolfe Center for the Arts

Free and open to the public

The Pan-African Theater Ensemble Presents …

Sept. 23 & 24 at 8 pm in the Eva Marie Saint Theatre

A Gathering of contemporary African, African Diaspora, and Indigenous plays:

“The Woman Who Was a Red Deer Dressed for the Deer Dance” by Diane Glancy – Excerpt (Indigenous, Cherokee)

“Closure, Barefoot, Locker, Backfire” by Mary Weems – Excerpt (African American)

“Sango’s Tale” translated by Samuel Olugbeminiyi (West African, Yoruba)

“Tahina! A Rhythm Play for Children” by Efua Sutherland (West African, Akan)

Directed by D. Amy-Rose Forbes-Erickson

Orchard Guitar Festival

The Orchard Guitar Festival ill Featured performances by guitarist and Educator Fred Hamilton will perform with the bGSU Jazz Faculty Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 pm in Bryan Recital Hall and festival headliner internationally acclaimed guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel with his Quartet Saturday, Sept.r 24, 8 p.m. in Kobacker Hall. Tickets for the Rosenwinkel performance are $8.

Fo ticks and full festival schedule visit https://www.bgsu.edu/musical-arts/events/orchard-guitar-festival.html

Giving VOICE: Native American Prints from Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts

Sept. 30-Nov. 6 Dorothy Uber Bryan Gallery, BGSU Fine Arts Center

Opening reception | Sept. 30 | 7-9 pm Curator Talk| October 4 | 5:30 pm Artist Talk | Nov. 3 | 7 p.m.

Featuring works created by many of today’s leading Native American artists, Giving VOICE portrays a variety of experiences and themes found within contemporary Indigenous art. These works testify to how Crow’s Shadow’s artists innovatively utilize Printmaking to powerfully convey Indigenous cultural and social values ​​and a communal sense of belonging.

Free and open to the public. For gallery hours, visit bgsu.edu/gallery.

Edwin H. Simmons Creative Minds Series: Gaelynn Lea

October 6 AT 7:30 pm Thomas B. and Kathleen M. Donnell Theater, Wolfe Center for the Arts

Gaelynn Lea won NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2016. Since then, she has been captivating audiences around the world with her unique mix of haunting original songs and traditional fiddle tunes. She will present the lecture/performance, Claiming Your Inner Freedom.

American Brass Quintet (Photo provided)

American Brass Quintet

October 12 AT 8 pm Kobacker Hall, Moore Musical Arts Center

The acclaimed American Brass Quintet with guest artist, Jennifer Higdon, and guest composer, Stacy Garrop, will present a free concert as part of the 43rd Annual Bowling Green New Music Festival and the Hansen Musical Arts Series. This concert will feature the world premiere of a new brass Quintet by Distinguished BGSU alumna and Pulitzer Prize winning composer, Jennifer Higdon.

The concert is part of the New Music Festival that runs from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15. For more information visit https://www.bgsu.edu/musical-arts/maccm/new-music-festival.html

Mary Kathryn Nagle, Playwright and Lawyer



October 13 AT 5:30 p.m

Thomas B. and Kathleen M. Donnell Theatre, Wolfe Center for the Arts

Public Lecture: The Sovereignty of Our Stories

Mary Kathryn Nagle is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation. She is also a partner at Pipestem and Nagle Law, PC, where she works to protect tribal sovereignty and the inherent right of Indian Nations to protect their women and children from domestic violence and sexual assault. From 2015 to 2019, she served as the first Executive Director of the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program. She is most well known for her work on ending violence against Native women. Her play Sliver of a Full Moon has been performed in law schools across the country. She has worked extensively on Violence Against Women Act re-authorization, and she has Filed numerous briefs in the United States Supreme Court, as a part of the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center’s VAWA Sovereignty Initiative. More can be read here: www.justiceforkaysera.org

The Harvest by Samuel D. Hunter

In the basement of a small Evangelical church in southeastern Idaho, a group of young Missionaries is preparing to go to the Middle East. One of them – a young man who has recently lost his father – has bought a one-way ticket. But his plans are complicated when his estranged sister returns home and makes it her mission to keep him there.

October 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 8 p.m

October 22, 23, and 29 at 2 p.m

Eva Marie Saint Theatre