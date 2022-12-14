The arts for Christmas | Warwick Beacon

By Don Fowler

I don’t need another pair of pajamas.

Joyce doesn’t need any more jewelry.

The grandchildren don’t need any more sweaters.

Give the gift of the arts this Christmas.

Theater tickets make a great gift. They not only provide the receiver with a night out, they are a much needed source of income (jobs) for the theatre.

A gift of music offers many choices. You may not be able to score any Taylor Swift tickets, but many A list Musicians play Providence or Boston.

If you know someone who likes jazz, send them to Chan’s on Main St. in Woonsocket for Jazz and Egg Rolls, featuring internationally known jazz musicians in an intimate setting, along with some of the best Chinese food in Northern Rhode Island.

I suggest the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra for their Romantic Chopin concert on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 pm, with guest pianist, Janina Fialkowska Performing Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and the Orchestra also playing Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Faun” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8, three popular, melodic pieces.

Tickets to Trinity Rep’s “By the Queen,” the tale of England’s Queen Margaret are a great gift. The play is on Jan. 12 Thu Feb. 12.

Irish playwright Brian Friel’s “Faith Healer” is at Warwick’s Gamm Theater during the month of January.

The Younger relatives will love tickets to “Jagged Little Pill” at the Providence Performing Arts Center, Jan. 17-22, while the entire family will enjoy “Annie” no matter how many times they see it. It will be at PPAC from Jan. 31 Thu Feb. 5.

Paul Vogel’s “The Oldest Profession is at Burbage Theater in Pawtucket in January.

There’s more: Community theater abounds in Rhode Island and tickets make great stocking stuffers.

Check out Wilbury Theater at their new home in the Waterplace building.

Feel generous, throw in a restaurant gift certificate.