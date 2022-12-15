The Arts Council will get its own website and host a mixer in January

Evanston Arts Council is building its own website — EvanstonArts.org

Melissa Raman Molitor, curator Credit: Photo provided

At its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Council decided that while there is a place allotted for it on the city website, it contains limited information about the council, its processes and accomplishments.

So, during its virtual meeting, Chair Melissa Molitor proposed the group build ts onw site, and the group voted to move forward. They plan to fund it through the council’s general operating funds and will now move forward contracting with a host site and working with the several members experienced in building websites, who offered to help.

Other business the Arts Council dealt with included:

A series of “clean up” changes to the Grants programs, both the Special Projects Grants and the Cultural Fund Grants proposed by member Krista Fabian. Each change was voted on separately. They will be available on the city website and will go out in the mail to arts organizations in early to mid February.

James Deeb, new Chair of the Public Art Working Group, reported the Noyes Cultural Art Center Tenants Association declined the sculpture intended for the exterior of the building and commissioned by the Chicago Public Art Group. The group will be looking for alternatives at its January meeting.

Deeb also said a replacement for the red sculpture formerly at Twiggs Park will be chosen at that meeting, too, as the lease on the sculpture expired.

Finally, the Arts Council decided to get social and approved a mixer in the last week of January for heads of arts organizations in town, artists and anyone else interested. Sketchbook offered their Chicago Avenue space at no charge. And the Council voted to fund Snacks with a cash bar.