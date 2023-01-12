The Arts Council wants arts organizations to mix it up!

The main order of business at the January Arts Council meeting was the “mixer” scheduled for 6 pm – 8 pm., Monday, Jan. 30, at Evanston’s Sketchbook Taproom, 821 Chicago Ave.

The council plans to invite heads of all the arts organizations in Evanston, with the hope that, as people meet one another, new connections will form and new ideas will generate – possibly for partnerships or collaborations. If this one is successful, it is hoped that these mixer events might happen several times a year.

Molitor gave an update on the Arts Council’s soon-to-be website, evanstonart.org. She showed the council a draft design for the home page, although said the whole site is “in progress.”

All the Evanston arts organizations will be listed, with contact links, an interactive public art map, past grant recipients and any articles about the arts.

James Deeb, chair of the Public Art Working Group reported that the current project is “the Sistine ceiling of Evanston public art projects,” implying that this particular one is taking years and years.

A colorful free-standing sculpture had been proposed in front of the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, but artist tenants there have declined it. So, instead of at Noyes, the sculpture, long contracted for with Chicago Public Art Group, will be installed closer to the donor development, at 824 Noyes St., as soon as the group can agree on a new site.

824 Noyes Ave. where the Chicago Public Art Group sculpture will be installed. Credit: Gay Riseborough

Mural repairs are also planned for the spring, to damaged murals on Foster Street, “You Are Brilliant” by Piloto Nieves and and the South Boulevard mural, by Dustin Harris.

Also, a technical glitch, as the meeting was a virtual Zoom one, confusingly presented two screens of the chair – two Melissa Molitors – but, she never used that to her advantage and did not vote twice on any motion.

The council is eagerly looking forward to a new Cultural Arts Coordinator but is hoping to convince the city that the position should be a full-time one. (The position has already been posted but as a part-time job.)