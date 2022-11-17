The Arts Council talks current exhibits, Stories at the Gallery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – The last Stories at the Gallery event at the Arts Council was one for the books. If you remember, Jean Becker took us through her first-hand experience working with the late President Bush.

Now, The Arts Council is spotlighting another best-selling author and national correspondent, Conor Knighton from CBS Sunday Morning.

Board President Jeremy Osborne says he enjoyed meeting the former chief of staff to George HW Bush, Jean Becker. She says she sets a tone for the next author.

“We had a great event, a sold-out event. Jean is an Incredible speaker, she’s an Incredible author. She has lived a really great life. It was really cool to meet a chief of staff,” said Osborne

Looking ahead to March he says he can’t wait to meet Knighton.

“One of my favorite authors, he wrote a book in 2020 called, ‘Leave only footprints’ about visiting every National Park in a calendar year. The people he met, the journey he has made. It’s a really great book,” said Osborne.

In addition to Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton, Osborne adds that The Arts Council Gallery is open to the public. The current exhibit “The Colors of Nature and Music,” features several local artists.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 1 pm to 4 pm

Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023, starting a 5:30 pm

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.