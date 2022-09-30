The Arts Come Alive in Delco This Fall!

Released: September 29, 2022

Delco Arts Week being held October 1 through October 9

Delaware County Council Vice Chair Elaine Paul Schaefer joined members of the Delaware County Arts Consortium on State Street in Media on September 27 to present a resolution declaring October 1-9 to be the 4th annual Delco Arts Week.

During this week, 65 different performances, exhibits, workshops, concerts, tours, and other events will be taking place at over 30 venues throughout Delaware County.

“Delaware County is rich in culture, and we have many talented artists and performers who enhance the fabric of our community,” said Vice Chair Schaefer. “The arts are thriving in Delaware County, and Delco Arts Week brings an exciting assortment of art, music, theater, and dance, to our community.”

Some of the events include Productions at the Hedgerow Theater, Media Theatre, the Players Club of Swarthmore, and Villanova Theatre, performances by the Delaware County Symphony, cellist Jason Calloway, a Musical Instrument Petting Zoo along the Chester Waterfront, an Art Gallery at the Darlington Arts Center, free admission to the Brandywine River Museum of Art, an Arts on the Avenue Festival in Lansdowne, and more.

A complete list of the events planned during Delco Arts Week can be found at http://delcoarts.org/

The Delaware County Arts Consortium, formed in 2009, has representatives from ten different Delaware County organizations and the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance. They strive to advance the economic vitality of the nonprofit arts and culture community and promote the value of Delaware County’s cultural resources to the local community and beyond.

The group has worked to create Delco Arts Week to showcase the arts in Delco and Engage and introduce Residents to the many unique artistic venues and experiences that Delaware County has to offer.