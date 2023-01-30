The arts at Avenue: Many Styles on display, art show held | News, Sports, Jobs

LOCK HAVEN—Mrs. Wilson’s seventh-graders have been so hard at work creating art during their class — art which has been proudly displayed at Avenue 209 Coffee House — that Wilson was prompted to organize a show to celebrate all of their accomplishments and unique talents.

The show featured all kinds of different styles of art, from abstract geometric designs to popular cartoon characters painted on the canvases. The students were encouraged to just be themselves and let their creativity flow.

The students had many support systems to cheer them on at the reception, from their teachers and friends to parents and grandparents.

Mikayla Anyair brought her little brother with her to the reception, enjoying a sweet treat or two from Avenue while she hung out with her classmates. Her painting featured an abstract dual-colored design.

Makaylah Hamm was one student who was incredibly dedicated to her craft, with praise from both Wilson and family members as they viewed her art. Hamm had one painting hanging immediately as you walk in the door of the coffeehouse, a red dragon in a teacup hanging proudly for all to see.

“All she does is draw,” said Betty Getgen, grandmother of Hamm, “These are all so great!”

Evie Albright, a seventh-grade student recently highlighted for her creativity in creating a website for her presentation, was also in attendance with parents in tow to celebrate her art. She had painted a waterfall with mountains and a sunset scene for the show.

“It’s always really nice when (Wilson) puts this together for the kids. It’s nice to come out and see Everybody’s work and give the community a chance to take a look and see what they’re doing in class,” said Mom, Jennifer Albright.

“It’s really cool (to have my art in here,)” said Evie, who seemed thrilled to be there.

Aiden Post had a lot of support there for him, most of which arrived even before he did and spoke about how great of a person he was. Before Post even arrived, his support team was there getting pictures of his Spongebob painting.

Joyce Beaty, a friend of Aiden’s from church, said, “He’s a great kid. Always so kind, we’re happy to have him around.”

Aiden’s grandmother Carla Willits was also excited to be there and support his art, “It’s very creative. He said he was frustrated with it because he couldn’t get it to look right, but it ended up turning out nice.”

Justin McKeague, a student who is incredibly enthusiastic about sports — the Buffalo Bills in particular — had one of his Sketches hanging on the wall next to the stage.

“I am proud and inspired by him. His teacher is just amazing.” said Mom, Jayme Bookmiller who came to support him.

Wilson was excited to see each and every student who entered the coffeehouse, greeting them all with a kind smile and a warm welcome.

“I wanted this to be a casual reception — something fun that students can come and enjoy,” Wilson said, always happy to see her students thrive in the community. Wilson has put together numerous other art shows for her students over the years to showcase their talents and boast their achievements to the community.

All of these students worked incredibly hard on their artwork this semester and were able to take their creations home with them when they left the event.

