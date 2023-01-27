The arts are life-changing – The Ukiah Daily Journal

If you know anything about SPACE (Near & Arnold’s School of Performing Arts & Cultural Education), then you are aware of the life-changing results their teaching brings to the lives of children.

This new short promotional video captures the Joy and Essence of this Ukiah jewel. You will be blessed by taking a few minutes to view: https://youtu.be/jhIgMAcvlIs

Adults share how SPACE changes lives, provides a safe place for children to play and learn. And as Laurel Near stated (paraphrased), “My Mom always said that play is a child’s work.”

Laurel is Executive/Artistic Director and Co-Founder of SPACE.

Reflections is SPACE

Here’s what some have to say about this great school:

“Arts Education is so important. As a child, it shaped my view of the world, my view of life and I’ve never looked back.” —Bonnie Raitt, Contributor

“SPACE is about sharing your community, your talents. Your own being. In a sense SPACE is about love – love for others.” – Aníbal Fragoso Castilleja, SPACE’s Latino community liaison

“I have a BFA and an MFA in acting. That’s over $100,000 – and seven-years’ worth of training at some of the top institutions in the US And yet, as a professional actor I find that I draw on my years as a student of SPACE just as much as I do on my professional training. At SPACE I learned to create and perform with an open heart and a respect for others; I developed a cultural awareness that broadened my world view; and I learned to look for and listen to the stories in history and in our daily lives that aren’t always told but should be heard. SPACE was a formative experience for me as an artist but more importantly as a person and I know that the world would be a much better place if every child (and adult) had access to that kind of education. We should all be so lucky! “ – Lucas Near-Verbrugghe, alumnus

Pirates of Penzance Jr.

Near & Arnold’s School of Performing Arts & Cultural Education (SPACE) presents “The Pirates of Penzance Jr.” Set sail with this classic comedy that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in musical theater history. The wit and whimsy of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic score is suffused with a modern sensibility in this swashbuckling musical journey! Great fun for the whole family. Directed by Evan Gaustad, with musical direction by Janice Hawthorne Timm, Choreography by Eryn Schon-Brunner.

Performances are at the SPACE Theater (508 W. Perkins St., Ukiah) at 3 and 7 pm Saturday, Jan. 28 and 3 pm Sunday, Jan. 29. Tickets: $15 for adults and $10 for children. Available at the Mendocino Book Company and the SPACE Box Office. For more information, call 707-462-9370 or visit www.spaceperformingarts.org.

PPC celebrates 30 years

Professional Pianists Concert – ah! What a treat!

Being in the audience most of those 30 years, and the two-year COVID hiatus, meant my heart was racing getting to see and hear these outstanding Musicians play their various Styles of music, discuss “off the cuff” each other’s styles, the always rousing finale.

This utterly fun and stimulating series features the finest regional pianists on stage in a living room environment throughout the performance trading stories and melodies with two pianos on stage to accommodate impromptu collaborations. The event is an annual sellout because of the diversity, quality in a multitude of styles of music and humor that takes place throughout the evening.

Performers this year were: Spencer Brewer, Wendy DeWitt, Chris James, Frankie J, Elizabeth MacDougall, Barney McClure, Elena Casanova, Tom Ganoung, Ed Reinhart, Ben Rueb and Charlie Seltzer.

You may want to mark your 2024 calendar now to get tickets to next year’s concert: Usually the third weekend of January.

First Presbyterian Church update

The church has hired a new full-time Pastor beginning Jan. 22. His name is The Rev. John Melsness. Jan. 29 will be Interim Pastor The Rev. Anthony Gamley’s Last Sunday. February 3 he will begin his trip back home to South Africa.

The church’s Pastor Nominating Committee has been meeting for many months to arrive at the place of inviting Rev. Melsness to serve as Pastor. Those who served so faithfully are members: Kevin Mack, David Head, Ty Yanez, Nancie Garcia, Perrine Kirchen, Chris Gordon, Wilma Pribyl, Betty Hook, Mark Smith.

The church was founded in 1874.

Cheer-io!