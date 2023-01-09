The arts are alive at Washington Public Library

Now that the holidays are over, I am looking forward to another exciting year at the library. As someone who likes to set goals I have enjoyed planning January’s programming that will make for a great start to the new year.

The arts are alive and well at the library! This month includes 3 Thursday @ Noon concerts, which will feature Gary McCurdy and Kevin Flannery on Jan. 5, a University of Iowa Art Share pianist on January 12th and a young Washington performer, Mattias Luitjens, on January 26th.

The library will also be having a Gallery Talk with Carol Ray on Jan. 26 at 11 am Carol will be giving a short tour of some of the art work in the library. Carol is a former art teacher and is part of the library’s art committee. She has been a big help with acquiring great pieces by local artists and placing them in the library for the enjoyment of the public. The Gallery Talk has been scheduled right before the Mattias Luitjens performance to make it easier for people to attend both events.

As our community loves Iowa and history we are fortunate to have Bettina Fabos with Dan Henderson presenting “Fortepan Iowa: How Iowa Photos Are Being Archived” on January 10 at 2 pm, a Tuesday @ 2 program. This program will inform us on how our precious memories in photographic form can be saved and shared.

Another great way to start your new year is to participate in the library’s first blood drive on Jan. 17 from 11 am to 2 pm Impact Iowa is the agency the library is working with. Washington happens to have one of the highest percentage of participation. This generosity saves lives in our community and our surrounding area. Please call the library to schedule your donation.

We will end the month on a “high” note with “From Iowa to Mt. Everest with Jen Loeb” is Jan. 28 at 11 am Jen is one of fewer than 25 women who have climbed all 7 Summits around the world. The 7 Summits are the highest peaks on the seven continents. Some of the highest peaks include Everest, Aconcagua, Denali, Kilimanjaro, and Vinson.

Along with these great events are our ongoing programs, Happy Ukulele Group, 3 different book clubs, and the Classic Cinema film showing. So please come and enjoy our library!