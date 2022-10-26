The art that lasts | TVP World

A person who wants to be an art restorer has to be prepared to put a lot of effort into it. It takes six years of study covering a broad field of interests ranging from chemistry, through biology, mineralogy and medicine, to the humanities, with special emphasis on history and ethics. It also demands artistic talent and manual proficiency. Patience plus the Forensic Flair of a Detective are also prerequisites; so too, an awareness that one’s knowledge and work input will be recognized and appreciated Mostly by one’s peers and colleagues. Because, when it comes to the external observer, only the final effect will count, and even this will often be solely to the extent that it is publicized by the media. Without this acclaim, the huge effort will go unnoticed.

Seventy-fifth anniversary of the Faculty of Conservation and Restoration of Works of Art of the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw.

Most readers know what a meringue — that airy mixture of stiffly beaten egg whites and sugar — tastes and looks like. Can such a dessert become part of a work of art, not mere confectionery art but the kind of serious art that is displayed in a museum? Well of course it can, provided its Creator appreciates the visual and metaphorical qualities of the meringue.

This is precisely what the Polish artist Marek Kijewski, known for his Astonishing yet ambiguous sculptures made entirely of non-classical raw materials, who died prematurely in 2007, accomplished in his work. The subjects that inspired Kijewski’s creations were also far from traditional. His approach to the mass culture so popular with all of us in the early 1990s was somewhat distant. They took it with a pinch of salt. In the immediate aftermath of our country’s political transformation, we did not fully take on board the superficial “splendour”, the temporary nature and mediocre quality of the prevailing mass culture. We didn’t find its flashy colors, naive advertising slogans, bad taste and oversweetness offensive.

Meringues, although made in Poland, symbolized these trashy and kitschy wonders.

But there is a problem with meringues because they crumble, drawing insects and flies to the resulting crumbs. Kijewski’s sculpture, made of such brittle white and pink sweetnesses, would not have been able to Survive long enough to be exhibited in the current show were it not for the decision made by its conservator who said: “it is hopeless to try to save them — Let’s just replace the damaged cakes with new ones.” The decision was made in keeping with the requirements of modern conservation rules.

The Masters’ correctors

The exhibition entitled “Art forever …?” , recently opened at Warsaw’s Academy of Fine Arts. It celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Department of Conservation and Restoration of Works of Art, and introduces visitors to the enormous challenges faced by the so-called “doctors of art.”

Click here to read the full article.

By Monika Małkowska

Translated by Agnieszka Rakoczy



source:

WEEKLY.TVP.PL