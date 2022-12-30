The Art Of Presenting

Lisa V. Sellers, PhD, is CEO of Vector Laboratories.

Getty

Communication is fundamental to both personal and professional success, and presentation skills are key to sharing impactful ideas and complex concepts. No matter where we give the presentation, how or to whom, we want to make sure it’s clear and memorable to the audience. The ability to articulate ideas and present them to reach a broad audience isn’t just a skill—it’s an art. But just like students of an art class create unique pieces with the techniques they learn, every effective presenter uses an Arsenal of communication techniques to develop presentations with their own flair.

No one can tell you exactly how to give a good talk, but learning the basics and identifying personal touches can help get you there. Here, I’ll share some ideas that have shaped my own presentation style and tips for finding your unique voice.

Know your audience.

The first step to preparing for any presentation is to identify your audience. This not only helps you understand the level of depth and technical detail the audience expects, but also gives insight into how to connect with them. How much knowledge do they already have on the topic? What issues do they care about? What do I, as the speaker, have in common with them? Research the background of your audience ahead of time to note down factors such as their industry, educational and professional background, areas of expertise and what positions they generally hold.

Especially if you’re presenting to a diverse audience with various backgrounds and experiences, it’s helpful to evaluate what success will look like at the end of the presentation. If the goal is to connect the audience with your story, what does the route look like to get there? One approach I take is to get the audience involved with a question. For example, in a recent presentation on Empowering young women in STEM careers, I shared the story of my career path and invited others in the audience to discuss how women Mentors fostered their career journey. Getting the audience involved adds color and richness to the overall discussion and gets listeners personally invested in the talk. Connection makes for an impactful presentation, so don’t just talk to the audience—talk with them.

Develop a structure.

Identifying the situation, complication, implication and position of your presentation is a great place to start. Build in context and detail around those main points. Importantly, if you’re developing slides to use with your presentation, choose quality Visuals that complement your message without completely pulling focus from your words. If you include graphs or figures, explain them clearly rather than just assuming the audience will understand. Text on slides should also be chosen with care—if the audience is spending too much time reading your slides, they’ll be drawn away from what you’re saying.

But don’t overthink it.

Confession: I sometimes procrastinate when I’m making a presentation, and it still turns out fine. While that may not be the best approach if you’re uncomfortable with presenting or if you’re giving the most important talk of your career, I’ve found avoiding overpreparation can be helpful. Overthinking your presentation can be just as much of a hindrance as preparing carelessly. Rather than trying to memorize a word-for-word script of your talk, get comfortable with the main points and key takeaways of each section. I know I sound more natural and feel much more confident if I focus on the big picture rather than getting every detail as I’d planned it. When you know what you’re trying to convey in each section, it will be much easier to get back on track if you’re interrupted or asked a question.

For slide visuals, be intentional while avoiding perfectionism. It’s easy to get caught up in endlessly tweaking your slides or trying to find the “perfect” image at the expense of your overall message. To maximize efficiency without sacrificing quality, imagine yourself in the audience and ask: “Would this detail make a difference to me? Would I even notice?” Taking this perspective can help you Invest your energy where it really matters.

Authenticity is everything.

The difference between an average presentation and an excellent one is how your message resonates with the audience. A great way to bring your presentation to life is to tell a story that’s relevant, relatable and elicits emotion. A poignant or inspiring story is impactful, but humor can be a wonderful tool as well. Identifying and telling a story creates a memorable moment in the presentation and illustrates your message in a unique way. With that, it’s vital that this story is told with conviction, comes across as genuine and is true. Don’t shy away from stories that spark growth, even if they require vulnerability.

Whether you’re having a one-on-one conversation or you’re presenting in a conference room full of people, confidence and authenticity are magnetic. With the right message and some thoughtful presentation, you can give a memorable presentation just by being yourself.

