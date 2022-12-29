The Art of Jorge Alderete

Jorge Aldrete is this week’s featured artist for the Gameday Poster Series. Alderete grew up in the town of Santa Cruz, Argentina and has had a passion for art for his entire life. He graduated from the Universidad Nacional de La Plata with a degree in design and visual communication. Jorge has always had a great interest in both graphic design and rock music, so he decided to follow a career path that would allow him to pursue both interests. While he has worked in many different areas of the art industry, the music scene is where he has done most of his work. ‘I work Mostly with entertainment, Mostly with rock music doing album covers, posters, and that kind of stuff.’ His passion for the music industry has led him to work with many rock bands from across the world including Los Cavernarios, Los Twangers, Los Coronas, and Twin Tones, as well as Nashville, Tennessee based band Los Straitjackets. Aldrete has designed about 80 CD covers during his time working with rock bands.