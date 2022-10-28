The art of friendship – The Ellsworth American The Ellsworth American

BLUE HILL — Almost 60 years ago, Ramone Hanley-Warren and Pat Horton met in fifth grade. Both women would become artists and their lifelong friendship is celebrated in a show featuring their respective paintings and hand-felted fiber creations through Nov. 29 at the Blue Hill Public Library. A public reception will be held from 10 am to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5, at the library.

Sedgwick fiber artist Pat Horton and Edgecomb painter Ramone Hanley-Warren, whose work is the focus of “Friendship in Art & Life,” both grew up in a small northern New Jersey town and have been friends ever since. After high school and college, travel and life took them on different paths, but they both would eventually land in Maine. Ramone and Pat agreed that a collaborative show would be a fitting tribute to their long friendship and artistic pursuits. Working in different mediums, their creations complement each other. Pat’s felted nests, or “nestels” (combination bird’s nest and vessel) as she calls them, are displayed beside Ramone’s bird paintings.

“Goldfinch, Winged Series, Acrylic on board,” Ramone Hanley-Warren

After an inspiring three-month trip to see artwork throughout Europe, Ramone studied fine arts for several years at the State University of New York. She moved to Maine as a newlywed, continued painting, and became smitten with watercolor, working en plein air for the next 25 years. She also raised three children. Later on, she expanded to working with Acrylic because of the vibrant colors. She painted designs at Damariscotta Pottery part-time for over five years. She now has her own small home gallery, but her work is also in other select galleries in Maine. She had Solo shows and participated in exhibitions around the state including the Maine Coastal Botanical Gardens.

“Hummingbird, Winged Series, Acrylic on board,” Ramone Hanley-Warren

Taking a similar course in life, Pat attended college for a few years and then took a break to get married and start a family. She started a home-based children’s accessory business “A Mom Who Knows” which is still operating today after being sold. After a class with Brooklyn fiber artist Lynn Mayewski, who is known for her adorable needle-felted animals, Pat added needle-felting to her Crafty repertoire.

Horton returned to college and in 2006, received a Library Science degree from the University of Maine. Children’s librarian positions at the Castine and Blue Hill public libraries, followed by a 16-month nanny job for her grand Twins out in California, limited her time to create. Last year, however, she took up felting again and started selling her Woolly Wrist Wreaths (aka felted bangles) in shops throughout the state. She also began creating “nestels,” which are felt sculptures, that are sometimes modeled to look like particular species of bird nests and can be used to hold items.

The exhibit is on view in the library’s Britton Gallery and Roland Howard Room during library hours and subject to the Howard Room meeting schedule. For more information, contact the library at 374-5515.