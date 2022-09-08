The Art of Building Newark’s Future

Destination marketing is essential for cities like Newark to attract major events to town. In 2008, the city established the Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau (GNCVB) with that intention. The organization promotes Newark’s many festivals, events and venues. It also acts as a Clearinghouse to respond to requests for proposals (RFPs) from organizations shopping for a city to host their large, multi-venue events and conventions.

“We work in collaboration with the local arts organizations, such as Newark Arts and the Mayor’s Office of Arts, Cultural Development and Tourism,” explains GNCVB CEO Ricardo Salazar. “Essentially, we are involved in any arts and cultural events in the city.”

There are literally dozens of organizations working tirelessly to support Newark’s arts scene, which is experiencing a Renaissance in literally every ward. From new venues to new residential projects – and many unique retail and eating experiences – the synergy between development and creative expansion is obvious.

One of the city’s signature events is The Newark Arts Festival produced by the non-profit Newark Arts. Celebrating its 21stth year, the five-day, multi-venue festival touches every ward. The centerpiece is the Newark Museum of Art, which hosts the opening night, with a special exhibition (that runs throughout October) featuring 50 artists, half of whom are local talents.

“The festival celebrates all the arts happening in Newark, including performances of dance, poetry, comedy, theater and music, as well as significant art exhibits everywhere,” notes Felicia Swoope, executive director of Newark Arts.

Residential Housing and the Arts

The affirmation of faith in Newark’s future can be found in the numerous new high-profile building and renovation projects throughout the city.

One high-profile project is the proposed $125 million Lionsgate Studios-Newark. Located in the South Ward, the 12-acre redevelopment of the former Seth Boyden public housing complex will include a 300,000-square-foot, multi-building complex creating approximately 600 permanent jobs with priority given to Newark residents.

A major residential transformation is also in progress, drastically improving the walkability and viability of formerly run-down neighborhoods.

“The Mayor is laser-focused on ensuring that we have housing that is affordable, commercial spaces that are active as well as working to support small businesses, as they are the heartbeat of our communities,” notes Allison Ladd, Deputy Mayor and director of the Department of Economic and Housing Development for the city.

There are several residential projects that are bringing equity and inclusive development in line with the Mayor’s vision. “We want our Residents to be able to afford to stay and live, work, and play in the city for years to come,” Ladd explains.

The Gant-Gilbert Arts Collective is a great example. Located at 505 Clinton in the South Ward, the former empty bank building is now 27 units of affordable housing and workspace for artists, as well as first-floor retail. The $10 million project was developed by Invest Newark.

Other projects include the Fairmount Commons project, underway in the West Ward on lots formerly owned by the New Jersey School Development Authority as well as city-owned sites. They are being developed into affordable and market-rate rental housing as well as space for childcare development services.

In the North Ward, the Lantana, a project of RPM Development, will be 100% affordable housing. Over in the East Ward, KS Development has purchased several sites to construct both market-rate and affordable housing.

Then there is the $85 million Museum Parc, another significant mixed-use commercial/residential project being developed by the Newark Museum of Art with financial partner L+M Development Partners. Scheduled for completion in 2024, the project will add a 4,000-square-foot art and program gallery for the museum as well as 250 new residential units (including 50 affordable housing units) and street-level dining/retail to the downtown district.