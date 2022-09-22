The Art of Alex Ross’ with a Bang

Coming this fall to a museum near you: “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross,” and a Superhero Opening Celebration.

The Gadsden Arts Center & Museum, 13 N. Madison St., Quincy, celebrates superheroes and the amazing work of Marvel Comics Illustrator Alex Ross with fun experiences for all ages at 6 pm Friday, Sept, 23. All superheroes, children, and museum members are admitted free.

Come dressed as your favorite comic book character and receive free admission to the opening celebration. Experience meeting one of your favorite superheroes in person and strike a pose in front of the selfie wall. Then head over to the ArtZone and create your character backstory in your own comic book, plus other exciting art-making activities themed around Marvelocity! Journey upstairs for refreshments free for everyone.

