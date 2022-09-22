The Art of Alex Ross’ with a Bang

Coming this fall to a museum near you: “Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross,” and a Superhero Opening Celebration.

The Gadsden Arts Center & Museum, 13 N. Madison St., Quincy, celebrates superheroes and the amazing work of Marvel Comics Illustrator Alex Ross with fun experiences for all ages at 6 pm Friday, Sept, 23. All superheroes, children, and museum members are admitted free.

Come dressed as your favorite comic book character and receive free admission to the opening celebration. Experience meeting one of your favorite superheroes in person and strike a pose in front of the selfie wall. Then head over to the ArtZone and create your character backstory in your own comic book, plus other exciting art-making activities themed around Marvelocity! Journey upstairs for refreshments free for everyone.

Experience the Marvelocity exhibition featuring 57 original paintings and sculptures by comic book Illustrator Alex Ross, who combines classic artistry with the Sheer Fantasy of superheroes. In a style that owes as much to Norman Rockwell as it does to legendary illustrator Jack Kirby, Ross makes the nearly impossible look easy, bringing our favorite characters to life.

You will also discover the art of Miniatures through the tiny paintings of Wes and Rachelle Siegrest in Exquisite Miniatures, also opening Sept. 23. View 62 highly realistic works of art, measuring less than 3″ on a side, that have to be viewed under magnification to see all of the detail in them. Hear Angie Barry, Curator, share a talk about the life and work of Alex Ross, and the art of miniatures.

Special thanks to Gadsden Arts sponsors for bringing Marvelocity to our community: May Nursery, Inc, Tallahassee Community College, Talquin Electric Cooperative Inc. Leadership Academy, Black Fig, and all donors to the Impact Fund.

Gadsden Arts Center & Museum is open to the public Tuesdays – Saturdays from 10am—5pm, and the Marvelocity exhibition continues through Dec.17. Exhibition admission is free for all children 17 & under, Gadsden Arts members, and children’s Field Trip participants, $3 per adult student, and $10 per nonmember adult. For more information visit gadsdenarts.org.

