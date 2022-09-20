‘The Art Market’ pop-up children’s arts and crafts event coming to Carson City’s James Lee Park this Friday | Carson City Nevada News

On Friday, The Art Market will be hosting a pop up arts and crafts events for children in the Carson City area.

The event takes place from 10 am to 12 pm at James Lee Memorial Park in the Indian Hills area of ​​Carson City, followed by many more similar events throughout the region during autumn from Gardnerville to Tahoe and everywhere in between.

“Everyone is welcome to come experience art and creativity outdoors as we celebrate fall and all the things we love about this magical season,” said Organizer Jessica Johnsen. “Adults are welcome to create with or alongside your little ones. No age restrictions. If you want to create art in the outdoors, come join us!”

The event includes mixed media paper, fabric, felt, foam and other materials to be used as a base for each art project.

“Art carts will be stocked with all kinds of materials that can be used to create one of a kind art work,” said Johnsen. “Paints, brushes, water cups, collected nature objects, etc. will all be provided on the tables for use. Canvases, wooden pieces, fall inspired and other unique finds will also be available if you’d like to use as a base for your project and priced individually.”

The cost for the event is $15, which can be paid with cash or Venmo.

The pop up Art Market provides:

— Free-style creating using materials from The Art Market

— Development of fine and gross motor skills

— Creativity challenges! Creativity is essential for the arts, for new inventions, and for human expression.

— Outdoor adventure, play & socialization

— Free Play Activities & Montessori Style Toys

— One of our “Little Stands” (weather directed) for kids to participate in dramatic play.

— Bunny Handling & Petting Pen

— Experience different Parks and locations in our region!

— Most importantly, community bonding.

Take Home Cotton Candy Clouds Little Craft Kits will also be available at each market.

Beverages and treats will be for sale. Participants can earn “Cotton Candy Clouds Bucks” each time they visit the market.

“These can be used towards the purchase of beverages and treats at a future market,” said Johnsen. “I love the free style nature of The Art Market this fall and I can’t wait to see what creations are made.”

The park is located at 3394 James Lee Park Rd, Carson City

If you have any questions, please contact Johnsen at (775) 901-6165.