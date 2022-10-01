The Art Behind Ari Chambers and Wilson’s Signature Basketball – WNBA.com

In association with Wilson, Ari Chambers of Turner Sports and Bleacher Report’s HighlightHER has launched a new signature ball. The ball is sleek, primarily black with a bronze-orange trim, and adorned with meaning that pays homage to Chambers’ upbringing and ideology.

A map of her hometown, Raleigh, North Carolina, weaves across and around the majority of the ball, showcasing Chambers’ roots.

Her high school, Southeast Raleigh Magnet School, and North Carolina State University College are emblazoned in a crest Underneath the WNBA logo.

“It’s really hard to process the magnitude,” says Chambers when asked about Wilson reaching out to her to work on a signature ball in conjunction.

