The Arnie Awards 2022: Golfers Who Give Back | Golf News and Tour Information

Álvarez was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, where he grew up on a ranch as the youngest of eight children, seven of them brothers, all of whom became professional boxers. Fighting was in his blood, and he got plenty of practice as a child who was taunted by other kids for having red hair and freckles. He got in a fight basically every day, and he has been fighting ever since, turning pro at the age of 15 and compiling a record of 58-2-2 with 39 knockouts. There was never much time for golf until Álvarez was drawn to the game three years ago, just a few months before the COVID Pandemic hit. They became addicted. “I like everything about the game,” Álvarez says. “You need to be focused on every shot, and you need to be very patient. It’s the most important thing about both sports, and golf has actually helped my boxing.”