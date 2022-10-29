The Arizona Cardinals Have One of the NFL’s Thinnest Rosters, According to ESPN

The Arizona Cardinals have had their depth tested more than most of the league through the first seven weeks of play.

The Cardinals have opened each week with 10 or more players on their injury report, and have seen a constant rotation of plug-and-play guys on both sides of the ball.

We’ve seen a handful of guys step up (Greg Dortch, Eno Benjamin) when needed while other position groups (cornerback) haven’t had the same luxury.

The constant barrage of health issues have partially led the Cardinals to their 3-4 record, and Football Outsiders/ESPN’s Aaron Schatz warrants that enough to list Arizona has one of the thinnest rosters in the league.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button