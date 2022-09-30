The Arc Mid-Hudson’s Roy A. Gonyea Jr. fall golf classic raised more than $47,000 | Local Announcements
KINGSTON — On Sept. 13, 122 Golfers tee off in The Arc Mid-Hudson’s Roy A. Gonyea, Jr. Fall Golf Classic at Wiltwyck Golf Club in Kingston.
With the generous support of Corporate Sponsors; Hudson Regional LTC Pharmacy, Rifton Equipment, NFP, Alera Group, LW Tree Service, Bob & Merriam Boening, Dutton Architecture, Doyle Security, Hudson Valley Social Media, Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, Rondout Savings, Ulster Federal Credit Union, Ulster Savings, and our Event Sponsors: Facilities Maintenance Corporation, OneGroup, Wallkill Valley Federal Savings and Loan, Forvis, Adams Fairacre Farms, MyTown Marketplace, Herzog’s Home Center, Moroney’s Harley-Davidson, The BlackBoard Bistro, Begnal Motors, Columbia Memorial Health, The MInesPress, O’Connor and Partners, PLLC, Arold Construction, and Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar, The Arc Mid-Hujdson was able to raise over $47,000 for people with Intellectual and other developmental disabilities.
