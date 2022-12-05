The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason Women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (29) 8-0 725 1

2. Stanford 10-1 696 2

3. Ohio St. 8-0 646 4

4. Indiana 9-0 643 5

5. Notre Dame 7-1 586 7

6. UConn 6-1 573 3

7. Virginia Tech 8-0 530 9

8. NC State 7-1 487 12

8. North Carolina 6-1 487 6

10. Iowa St. 6-1 479 8

11. LSU 9-0 416 11

12. Arizona 7-0 387 14

13. UCLA 8-1 364 15

14. Michigan 9-0 337 17

15. Utah 7-0 332 16

16. Iowa 6-3 291 10

17. Oregon 6-1 248 19

18. Creighton 7-1 244 13

19. Baylor 6-2 180 21

20. Maryland 7-3 165 20

21. Arkansas 10-0 121 –

22. Gonzaga 7-2 106 23

23. Oklahoma 7-1 99 –

24. Kansas St 8-1 57 –

25. Villanova 7-2 45 25







Others receiving votes: Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 4, Purdue 3, Missouri 2, Nebraska 2 , Seton Hall 1, Southern Cal 1, Middle Tennessee 1.