The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason Women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking





























Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 8-0 725 1
2. Stanford 10-1 696 2
3. Ohio St. 8-0 646 4
4. Indiana 9-0 643 5
5. Notre Dame 7-1 586 7
6. UConn 6-1 573 3
7. Virginia Tech 8-0 530 9
8. NC State 7-1 487 12
8. North Carolina 6-1 487 6
10. Iowa St. 6-1 479 8
11. LSU 9-0 416 11
12. Arizona 7-0 387 14
13. UCLA 8-1 364 15
14. Michigan 9-0 337 17
15. Utah 7-0 332 16
16. Iowa 6-3 291 10
17. Oregon 6-1 248 19
18. Creighton 7-1 244 13
19. Baylor 6-2 180 21
20. Maryland 7-3 165 20
21. Arkansas 10-0 121
22. Gonzaga 7-2 106 23
23. Oklahoma 7-1 99
24. Kansas St 8-1 57
25. Villanova 7-2 45 25

Others receiving votes: Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 4, Purdue 3, Missouri 2, Nebraska 2 , Seton Hall 1, Southern Cal 1, Middle Tennessee 1.

