The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason Women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (29)
|8-0
|725
|1
|2. Stanford
|10-1
|696
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|8-0
|646
|4
|4. Indiana
|9-0
|643
|5
|5. Notre Dame
|7-1
|586
|7
|6. UConn
|6-1
|573
|3
|7. Virginia Tech
|8-0
|530
|9
|8. NC State
|7-1
|487
|12
|8. North Carolina
|6-1
|487
|6
|10. Iowa St.
|6-1
|479
|8
|11. LSU
|9-0
|416
|11
|12. Arizona
|7-0
|387
|14
|13. UCLA
|8-1
|364
|15
|14. Michigan
|9-0
|337
|17
|15. Utah
|7-0
|332
|16
|16. Iowa
|6-3
|291
|10
|17. Oregon
|6-1
|248
|19
|18. Creighton
|7-1
|244
|13
|19. Baylor
|6-2
|180
|21
|20. Maryland
|7-3
|165
|20
|21. Arkansas
|10-0
|121
|–
|22. Gonzaga
|7-2
|106
|23
|23. Oklahoma
|7-1
|99
|–
|24. Kansas St
|8-1
|57
|–
|25. Villanova
|7-2
|45
|25
Others receiving votes: Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 4, Purdue 3, Missouri 2, Nebraska 2 , Seton Hall 1, Southern Cal 1, Middle Tennessee 1.
