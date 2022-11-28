The annual Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival Holiday Show: Where sweets, music and art mix

In its 22nd year, the Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival Holiday Show featured the work of 165 artists from 14 different states.

Organizers said the three-day event, which ran Friday through Sunday at the Expo New Mexico, was more well-attended than last year’s event.

“Thank you for rallying behind this special Albuquerque tradition,” organizers posted on the festival’s Facebook page Sunday.

The festival was a spectacle for all senses.

One aisle, dubbed the “Culinary & More” row, featured salsa, local honey, natural dips, homemade soaps and hearty soup mixes.

Guests also enjoyed live music, festive food sampling and art demonstrations.

To view the show’s artist gallery, go to www.riograndefestivals.com/holiday-show-artist-showcase/.