The American Tennis Hall-of-Famer Mourns the Tragic Demise of Golf Pioneer, With More Titles Than Tiger Woods & a ‘$1 Million’ Record to Her Name

A woman leaving an indelible mark in Golf is a rare occurrence. And that makes it all the more imminent to appreciate the women who Shattered the glass ceiling and paved the path for other females to follow. The Golf Legend who recently passed away Kathy Whitworth. Moreover, the American tennis Hall of Famer, Billie Jean King, took no time in paying her respect to another legend, whose contribution would be engraved in the history books of the sports.

There have been many female golfers with impressive records. And a few of them founded the LPGA. However, there is only one winningest golfer ever, in both male and female, Kathy Whitworth.

On December 24, 2022, Whitworth breathed her last, and support from all over the globe poured in. And the tennis fraternity was not far behind.

Billie Jean King pays respect to the Legendary Kathy Whitworth

Billie Jean King took to Twitter, to express grief on the demise of one of the Pioneers of females in Golf. The Legendary tennis player King appreciated Whitworth’s Legacy by highlighting her achievement while paying her respect.

She tweeted, “Kathy Whitworth, who had 88 career wins and was the winningest golfer in history, has died. She was the first woman to earn $1M in the@LPGA. I had the honor of meeting her. She loved her sport and was a trailblazer and a true champion. May she rest in peace.”

Billie Jean King and Kathy Whitworth, the Pioneers of Women’s sports in their respective domains, undoubtedly know the sheer effort and courage it takes to push the boundaries. And to develop a niche for yourself and the next generation to follow.

The legendary golf player is considered the greatest golfer of all time, with 88 career wins. She surpassed both Tiger Woods and Sam Snead. She became the first LPGA golfer to amass a winning of $1 million.

King and Whitworth: Paving the path for a new generation

Billie Jean King agreed to the Battle of Sexes match with the motive to popularize female tennis, which did not have the same foothold as gentlemen’s tennis. And it did work. Billie Jean King set up the Women’s Tennis Organization (WTA), a global leader in Women’s professional sports.

Whitworth was not the founder of an organization. However, the legendary golf player proved her mettle by scaling the zenith of the sport. Something which is yet to be conquered by another golfer, male or female.

The winningest golfer ever has left an unparalleled legacy behind.

