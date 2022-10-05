The ambitious goal of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce’s new chairman
The Laredo Chamber of Commerce has a new chairman of its Board of Directors, and as he started his new tenure on Tuesday night, he made it sure to have a very ambitious goal of growing the 700 membership organization to 1,000 or more.
IBC Bank’s Senior Vice President of Marketing Gabriel Castillo was officially handed the gavel to become the new chairman of the board for the Laredo Chamber of Commerce this week. He states that he is very prepared for his one year tenure and for his ambitious goal thanks to the previous two Chairmen Mike Marasco and Cliffe Killam, serving as Mentors and preparing him for his turn.