The Alliance for the Arts Partners with the National Association of Women Artists for the January Gallery Exhibition | News, Sports, Jobs

The Alliance for the Arts invites the public to its opening reception of Changing Direction: National Association of Women Artists on Jan. 6, from 5-7 pm The free event features the works of the National Association of Women Artists, as well as light refreshments provided by Jayne Baker. It’s Jan. 21, there will be a panel discussion featuring the artists as well as the juror(s) beginning at 11 a.m. This event is also free, however an RSVP is strongly encouraged. The exhibit will be on display from Jan. 6-28 at 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers.

Members of the National Association of Women Artists (NAWA) welcome patrons and all visitors to their group exhibition, Changing Direction, at the Lee County Alliance for the Arts. Under the direction of local chapter president, Denise Cormier Mahoney, the exhibition was arranged by the Association’s chapter vice president, Muffy Clark Gill. Florida Gulf Coast University Professor, Morgan Paine, was retained by the chapter to judge and jury the show. Fifty two- and three-dimensional pieces of original artwork from twenty-seven NAWA members from each of its three state chapters – Florida, South Carolina and Massachusetts – were selected by Mr. Paine for the exhibition. From these, Mr. Paine will award six prizes after judging the show in person.

NAWA is a national not-for-profit organization headquartered in NYC. All members are judged into the organization of female and self-identified female members. Originally founded in 1889 in NYC to create more opportunities for female artists in a male-dominated art world, the Association promotes culture and education in the visual arts, creating Networking opportunities, and actively exhibits its members’ works.

NAWA provides educational programs, scholarships, awards and a historical archive. The Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Museum of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ houses a permanent collection of members’ works of art. Louise Nevelson, Faith Ringgold, Judith Pfaff, Mary Cassatt, Judy Chicago and Dorothy Dehner are just a few of its notable members. NAWA’s Annual Catalog, which includes works of art exhibited in NYC in its annual members’ show, is published and included in the libraries of the Guggenheim Museum, Museum of Modern Art, National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the NYC Public Library’s main branch.

Theater Gallery:Ameena Khan

Member Gallery: The Students of Terry Lynn

Receptions and gallery tours are open to the public and do not require tickets or reservations. While the gallery admission is free, a $5 Suggested donation keeps the Alliance programming affordable and accessible.

While visiting the exhibit, please be sure to also participate in the Arts & Economic Prosperity survey. All answers are Anonymous and help to measure the economic and social impact of arts and culture in our community! More information can be found at americansforthearts.org.

About Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts is a nonprofit community arts and cultural center located in the heart of Fort Myers, Florida. For over 40 years, the Alliance has been charged with the mission to facilitate and nurture the creation, development, promotion and education of arts and culture in Southwest Florida. For more information, please call 239-939-2787 or visit www.ArtInLee.org.