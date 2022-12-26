The Alabama Football team arrives in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl

Alabama football finished the 2022 regular season with a 10-2 record, failing to make the SEC Championship game and falling one spot short of the top four in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. This marks only the second time since the playoff’s Inception in 2014 that the Crimson Tide didn’t make the cut.

Although the team will not be competing for a national championship, the program will participate in one of the most important and historical Bowl games: the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Nick Saban and Alabama will take on the Big 12 Champions in the Kansas State Wildcats.

The game will take place on New Year’s Eve, but the Crimson Tide team is already on location to begin on-site preparations.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as the 2022 season comes to an end in the Sugar Bowl.

