The AJ Brown trade might be a game-changer for the Eagles

In the aftermath of the Philadelphia Eagles’ trade for AJ Brown, there were some questions about the risk involved. Like there’s no risk in the first-round pick the Eagles shipped off, or any contract given to a Talented player.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a shot not many teams other than the Los Angeles Rams would take. When the Tennessee Titans misread the growing receiver market on AJ Brown — and did they ever misread it — Roseman was there to pounce. They sent a first-round pick to the Titans and signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million deal.

Risk? Not really. The Eagles knew what Brown could do in the NFL. He’s a No. 1 receiver. On Sunday, they looked like the difference between the Eagles being good and potentially being a lot more than that this season.

The Eagles, with Brown carrying a lot of the offense, squeaked out a fun 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions. They wouldn’t have won without Brown, who tied a career high with 155 yards on 10 catches. He was a huge part of the offense on Sunday.

Roseman had a great offseason building a really strong roster. His crowning achievement was Stealing Brown, an alpha receiver, away from the Titans for a reasonable price. Jalen Hurts targeted him early and often in the win over the Lions. It was easy to see, after just one game, how Brown will make Hurts’ life a lot easier.

The defense, which Roseman kept adding to in the offseason, gave up a lot of points but had a hot start that helped the team to a lead. At one point Goff was 3-of-9 for 6 yards, and had thrown a pick-six. That pick-six was by James Bradberry, who Roseman stole in free agency after the New York Giants cut him in a salary-cap move. It gives the Eagles, who already had Darius Slay, two good cornerbacks. The run defense looked like a potential problem, but the Eagles have the talent to turn that around fast. The defense should be fine before long.

With Brown changing the way the Eagles offense will play, they have a much higher ceiling than last season when they were a wild-card team. There’s work to do, but Roseman has put together a heck of a roster.

AJ Brown had a good game in his Philadelphia Eagles debut. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 1 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Miami Dolphins: A lot of attention will go to the troubles of the New England Patriots after Week 1, and rightly so, but give the Dolphins credit too.

The Dolphins made big splashes in the offseason, as they often do, but mostly those moves don’t pay off for them. On Sunday the Dolphins looked like the far superior team to the Patriots in a 20-7 win. Big receiver addition Tyreek Hill did his job with 94 yards. Tua Tagovailoa did too. They had 270 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Jaylen Waddle had a huge fourth-down touchdown near the end of the first half. The defense looked great, including a scoop-and-score touchdown.

It’s only one game, but the Dolphins should feel pretty good about their start.

Jameis Winston: The New Orleans Saints were in trouble most of their game against the Atlanta Falcons, but Winston made the plays the Saints absolutely needed to have.

Winston threw it deep in the final minute to Jarvis Landry for 40 yards to set up a potential field goal. Then, inexplicably, Winston got called for intentional grounding for spiking the ball when the clock wasn’t running. But Winston got that right back and then with a 16-yard completion, which set up Wil Lutz for a 51-yard field goal to take the lead. The Saints blocked a field goal on the final play and the Saints won 27-26.

Winston can be a roller coaster. But he saved the Saints from what would have been a bad loss on Sunday.

Cade York, fourth-round pick: The Cleveland Browns took a chance by selecting a kicker in the fourth round of this year’s draft, with the 124th overall pick. We saw why on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers had a great comeback and took a 24-23 lead late. Jacoby Brissett got the Browns in Panthers territory, but it would still be a 58-yard field goal for York, making his NFL debut. But the Browns trusted York, a great long-distance kicker at LSU, to attempt it. They nailed it for the lead with eight seconds left. The Browns won 26-24.

The Browns have had their share of kicking issues through the years. York, who made all four field goals he attempted on Sunday, should fix that.

Carson Wentz: It’s easy to rip Wentz. And when he threw a weird interception on a screen pass to Jacksonville Jaguars rookie pass rusher Travon Walker, it seemed like the same old Wentz. That interception set up a Jaguars touchdown and a 22-14 lead over the Washington Commanders.

Then Wentz made some huge plays. They hit Terry McLaurin for a 49-yard touchdown down the sideline. Washington didn’t get the two-point conversion, but got the ball back trailing 22-20. Wentz then hit rookie Jahan Dotson for 24 yards inside the two-minute warning for the lead. The Commanders picked off a Desperation throw by Trevor Lawrence after that for the 28-22 win.

Wentz will have his share of rough games. The Eagles and Colts will tell you that. But his Washington debut will be remembered fondly.

LOSERS

Baltimore Ravens for not getting Lamar Jackson’s deal done: Jackson doesn’t have a contract extension and said he won’t discuss it with the Baltimore Ravens during the season. That sets up a huge bet-on-yourself season for the former MVP.

On Sunday, the price went up for his contract extension.

Jackson had a solid game, carrying the Ravens offense that had injuries at running back and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. They threw three touchdowns and the Ravens won 24-9.

The Ravens should bounce back this season, and Jackson will lead the way. If he stays healthy and plays at his normal level, it will lead to an even bigger ask next time he sits down at the negotiating table.

Trey Lance: It might not take long before Lance hears the footsteps behind him.

On Sunday the San Francisco 49ers played on a sloppy wet field without top tight end George Kittle. Still, the 49ers shouldn’t lose to the Chicago Bears. The 49ers offense was often disjointed, and Lance made the biggest mistake of the game. Trailing 10-7 in the fourth quarter, they threw a bad interception to safety Eddie Jackson. That set up a touchdown run by Khalil Hebert that gave the Bears a two-score lead. The Bears won 19-10.

Lance might not have that much wiggle room for bad games, since Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured deal to stay on the team. Sunday wasn’t a good way for Lance’s season to start.

Cincinnati Bengals kicking game: The Bengals had no business winning against the Pittsburgh Steelers after turning it over five times. But a touchdown on the final play of regulation by Ja’Marr Chase gave the Bengals an extra-point attempt for the win. Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked it and the game went to overtime. It was a great play by the Steelers’ All-Pro safety.

In overtime, the Bengals drove down for a 29-yard field goal attempt by Evan McPherson. They missed it. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell clanged a field-goal attempt off the upright in overtime, but the Bengals couldn’t take advantage, Boswell got another shot late in overtime and hit a 53-yarder to win it 23-20.

The Bengals’ kicks were the types of plays that went their way in their Super Bowl run last season. In the season opener Sunday, Cincinnati had to settle for a tie after screwing up a couple easy chances to win. The Bengals should be fine going forward, but they’ll kick themselves for losing a winnable game on Sunday.

A Colts-Texans road: The way the opener between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans ended was entirely unfulfilling. The Texans played very well early to take a lead. The Colts, behind fantastic performances by Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr., had a great comeback to tie it. They had a chance to win in overtime, but Rodrigo Blankenship missed a field-goal attempt. The two teams settled for a 20-20 tie.

It’s not the worst outcome for either team to get a half-win. But with a shortened 10-minute overtime, a tie just felt like a miserable start to the season for both teams.