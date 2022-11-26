The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Purple Smoke” D9787-155

Jordan Brand has taken to the green in full force throughout 2022, from their Collaborative collection with Eastside Golf to reimagining its iconic color blocking unto the retooled propositions. Now, the Air Jordan 1 Low is set to enact a full slate of inline propositions, including this dominant purple outfit.

Centered around a crisp white midfoot panel, dark and vibrant purple hues emanate from the surrounding overlays, extending a “Purple Smoke” across the forefoot’s nubuck and Swoosh while “Cave Purple” envelops the heel counter. Embossed with a “University Blue” winged insignia, the opposite ends vamp indulges in a reflective luminescent film. Underfoot, the pair concludes in a Simplified Aesthetic in contrast to the upper’s collection of hues, combining a clad white midsole in concert with the latter purples reconstructed tread.

Enjoy official images of the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Cave Purple” below while we sit tight on further release details expected to be made available within the coming weeks.

In other news from the Beaverton-based brand, check out the Air Jordan 37 “Infrared”.