The Air Jordan 1 “Black/White” Golf Sneakers Swing In Soon

Before the return of the classic, the Air Jordan 1 “Black/White” gets ready to hit the course with the release of a golf-focused rendition.

The Air Jordan 1 Golf “Black/White” fuses the design of a classic AJ1 — leather upper, Swoosh, and Wings logo — with golf-ready updates.

Most noticeably, the outsole boasts a unique rubber traction, molded in a circular pattern to provide better grip on the course and, thus, more power in the player’s swing. At the same time, Jumpman Golf branding hits on the insole and tongue, again iterating the shoe’s suitability for the green and the game.

The latest AJ1 Golf, which lands on Nike’s website on February 9, is the newest addition to Nike’s growing collection of golfing sneakers.

Indeed, the Swoosh continues to spin classic drops — Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet,” Fire Red 5s, and even the Cortez — into drip for sneakerheads with swing.

Golf-worthy Jordan Brand shoes also nod to Michael Jordan’s love for the sport, which he casually pursued — often with a cigar in his mouth — after retiring from basketball.

The Air Jordan 1 Golf “Black/White” arrives just before the speculated release of the Hi ’85 iteration, which is expected to drop sometime in February.

The question is: will you settle for the putt-worthy versions or battle Gen Z for the OG “Panda 1s”?

​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.