‘The Agreements Have Been Done’: Latest LIV Golf Recruit ‘Delayed’ the Move Just to Play Presidents Cup, Insider Reveals

LIV Golf has been taking away the best talents from the PGA Tour with their lucrative deals. And only a few loyal players are now remaining on the former tour. And right when it looked like the transition was over, another player confirmed his agreement to join the new league.

LIV Golf has been giving new surprises to golf fans almost every day. The PGA Tour players are finding LIV Golf’s Shorter game schedules and bigger financial opportunities better. And due to this, LIV is now officially a Threat to the PGA Tour. However, Greg Norman has not signed any new players for some time. And it looks like the transition has finally come to an end.

But Greg Norman is not giving up on bringing in the best players to his league. And according to sources, Chile’s, Mito Pereira is expected to join the LIV Golf tour right after he makes his debut in the Presidents Cup. The golfer has already “agreed” to join the Saudi-backed league.

Pereira is currently lining up in the Presidents Cup International team after he recently blew his chances to win the US PGA Championship. According to the insider, the 27-year-old professional is a huge fan of the short game formats and schedules of Greg Norman’s league. There have been rumors about Pereira joining the new circuit for several weeks since six players including Cameron Smith joined LIV.

Why didn’t the golfer join the league earlier?

World No. 49, Mito Pereira, has waited so long to join the league because he wanted to play in the Presidents Cup. The golfer has never been a part of the tournament, and if he joins the LIV Golf league, his chances to play in the Presidents Cup would vanish. The Insider informed GolfMagic, “The agreements have been done and Mito Pereira will be joining LIV Golf to play with his very good mate Joaquin Niemann,”

“Mito wanted to play in the Presidents Cup, which is why he has delayed the move,” they added. The Presidents Cup is already seeing disturbances this year due to the ban imposed on LIV players. However, it is not likely for Pereira to be able to play in any PGA Tour events after he joins the Saudi-funded tour.

What are your thoughts on the persistent influx of players in the LIV Golf league? Let us know in the comments section below.

