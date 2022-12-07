The Afro-Semitic Experience coming to Next Stage Arts | Arts And Culture

PUTNEY — An “American roots jazz band with a difference” is coming to Putney to share its Jewish and Afro-diasporic melodies and grooves combining the core concepts of power, action, Unity and peace.

The Afro-Semitic Experience is a group of Jewish American and African American Musicians who have been performing, recording and teaching together for over 20 years. The band’s music embodies the notion that people of different faiths, races, and beliefs can come together and celebrate and build community, and their repertoire is a mix of original compositions and arrangements of pieces curated from Jewish and African-diasporic cultures.

The Afro-Semitic Experience will perform at 7:30 pm Saturday at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door. To buy tickets and learn more, visit nextstagearts.org.

The group began in 1998 as a duo with David Chevan on the bass and Warren Byrd on the piano. The current lineup includes Will Bartlett on tenor saxophone, clarinet and flute, Alvin Carter Jr. on drum set, Saskia Laroo on trumpet and Jocelyn Pleasant on percussion. The band has recorded eight CDs and is in the midst of composing music for its ninth.

In addition to playing in traditionally sacred spaces, the band performs at national and regional music festivals, on college campuses and the occasional jazz club.

This performance is funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.