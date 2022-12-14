The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Presents Miami’s Community News

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) is pleased to announce a new selection of amazing concerts, encompassing a variety of genres and musical tastes, as part of the LIVE AT KNIGHT series. The 2022-2023 season features a thrilling lineup of global superstars, including ARTURO SANDOVAL and ANDRÉS CEPEDAfan favorites such as DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT, SALUTE TO VIENNA, DREAM HOUSE QUARTET and PINK MARTINIas well as tributes to music legends PINK FLOYD and CELIA CRUZ — all live and in-person in Miami’s home for the Performing arts.

Attila Glatz Concert Productions and Adrienne Arsht Center present

SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR’S CONCERT

Friday, December 30, 2023 at 8 pm

Tickets: $29, $49, $79, $109, $159*

Waltz into 2023 with SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR’S CONCERT, now an American tradition! This dazzling performance evokes a golden age of Viennese music, brimming with energy, merriment, and romance.

This holiday season, the spirited romance of operetta, the glamor of Ballroom dance and the delicate beauty of ballet will Waltz fans into a triumphant new year. Inspired by Vienna’s beloved Neujahrskonzertthis Charming Celebration showcases acclaimed European Singers and dancers, as well as a full Symphony orchestra, for a rich cultural experience that will start the new year on a joyful note.

Celebrate the start of the New Year with SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR’S CONCERTdelighting audiences in Miami for 15 years.

Adrienne Arsht Center presents

DREAM HOUSE QUARTET

featuring Katia and Marielle Labèque, Bryce Dessner, David Chalmin

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8 pm

Knight Concert Hall

Tickets: $39, $49, $69, $89*

Formed in 2018, DREAM HOUSE QUARTET fuses decades of musical Mastery of Classical and contemporary forms, featuring luminaries Katia and Marielle Labèque on dueling pianos along with acclaimed composer-guitarists Bryce Dessner (Cyrano, The National) and David Chalmin (Innocence, La Terre Invisible) Performing Radical new Commissions from visionary Composers including Thom Yorke, Bryce Dessner and Philip Glass, as well as Pivotal contemporary works of the last half century.

Dream House Quartet is Sponsored by Steinway & Sons.

Previously announced 2022-2023 Live at Knight Series shows include:

Adrienne Arsht Center presents

PINK MARTINI featuring China Forbes

Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 at 8 pm

Knight Concert Hall

Tickets: $35, $55, $75, $79, $109, $135*

The Arsht Center is proud to present the return of the biggest “little orchestra” around — PINK MARTINI featuring lead singer China Forbes!

Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop – Thomas Lauderdale founded the “little orchestra” PINK MARTINI in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks.

Twenty-eight years later, PINK MARTINI still tours the world, singing in 25 languages ​​at opera houses, concert halls, film festivals, museums and fashion shows. In 2014, PINK MARTINI was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

@ArshtCenter #ArshtCenter

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is made possible by the public support of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council and the City of Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, as well as the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The Adrienne Arsht Center also receives generous support from individuals, corporations and local, state and national foundations.

###

AboutU.S

Set in the heart of downtown Miami, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is committed to welcoming and connecting ALL people to the arts, to the Arsht Center and to each other. Our stages are alive year-round with artists from around the world, innovative programming from our Resident companies and local arts partners, free community events that reflect Miami’s unique identity and arts education experiences for thousands of Miami children each year.

Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has been recognized for arts education.

Each year, we serve more than 60,000 young learners and offer more than 100 culturally diverse and inclusive education programs — many enhanced by the Arsht Center’s relationship with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, local teaching artists and Miami-based arts organizations.

The Arsht Center is also a home stage for three Resident companies — Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet and New World Symphony — and a launch pad for local artists to make their mark on the international stage. Our 300+ events each year include the Center’s Signature Series of classical, jazz, Broadway, local theater and much more. We present a robust series of touring Broadway Musicals direct from New York, the largest jazz series in South Florida, a major annual Flamenco Festival and an award-winning Miami-based theater program. In addition, our Family Fest, Free Gospel Sundays, CommuniTEA LGBTQ+ Celebration and Heritage Fest are among dozens of free events that bring together people from all corners of our community. For more information, visit arshtcenter.org.