The A To Z Of Mexico City Art Week 2023

The hotels are full, the restaurants are booked, the Thrift shops are cleared and that can only mean one thing—Mexico City Art Week is upon us. Love it or hate to love it, I hope you’ve been resting, because with this year’s line-up, you’ll be busier than ever before. The Streets are already humming with bona fide collectors, the art glitterati, and socialites making their stop on an annual world-tour. There will be design to devour, art to admire, and it wouldn’t be an art fair if it wasn’t a little about the partying, too. From a to z, here’s where you’ll want to be at Mexico City Art Week 2023.

Salon Acme Salon Acme

Hipsters, rejoice. Salón ACME is back for its 10th edition with a roster of up-and-coming artists we’re sure will look great above that vintage couch of yours. The beloved art platform created by artists for artists, seeks to give visibility to creators who develop their work both in Mexico and abroad. This year, the venue will showcase a selection of multidisciplinary artists in its photo-worthy space in Colonia Juárez.

Dates: February 9-12, 2023 | Times: Thursday to Saturday 1pm – 9pm, Sunday 11am – 7pm | Place: Calle Gral. Prim 32, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Museum ANAHUACALLI Museum ANAHUACALLI

Get your cameras ready—Museo Anahuacalli is presenting Nunca Solo, a selection of entirely new pieces by the Tepoztlán-based American sculptor Alma Allen. The series of large-scale bronze sculptures will adorn the museum and grounds for the artist’s first solo exhibition in Mexico City. Curated by Karla Niño de Rivera, the works complement Diego Rivera’s vision for the museum’s pyramid-like architectural structure and the area’s volcanic landscape.

Dates: February 9 – May 28, 2023 | Times: Tuesday to Sunday, 11am – 5.30pm | Place: Museo 150, San Pablo Tepetlapa, Coyoacán, 04620, Ciudad de México, CDMX

Artsy Nights Artsy Nights

Art isn’t just reserved for daytime or canvases. This year, Artsy Nights is bringing the festivities to Centro Citibanamex in celebration of a seemingly intangible art form, music. Their week-long music festival is set to be the place to see and be seen, with Headlines by none other than Polo & Pan and Bob Moses.

Dates: February 8 – 11, 2023 | Times: 7.30pm – late | Place: Centro Citibanamex, Av del Conscripto 311, Lomas de Sotelo, 11619, Sala D

Monolith Studio Monolith Studio

Modern design studio Monolith is taking over Campos Polanco for a Solo show to show-off their debut furniture collection, Sanctuary. The smooth and curvy pieces were dreamed up in collaboration with designers like Charlotte Taylor, and you won’t want to miss the chance to get your hands on this creative collection.

Dates: February 8 – 10, 2023| Times: 5.30pm – 9pm | Place: Campos Elíseos 361, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11540 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Casa Pedregal Casa Pedregal

As if you needed another reason to visit Casa Pedregal by Luis Barragán, La Joplin’s presentation of Mexico-city based artist Luia Corsini’s new book is surely it. Designed between 1947 and 1950, the world-famous home will play host to a celebration of Corsini’s grid series, a geometric sequence that explores narratives and techniques through shape and color.

Date: February 9, 2023 | Time: 7pm | Place: Av. de Las Fuentes 180, Jardines del Pedregal, Álvaro Obregón, 01900 Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Chic by Accident Chic by Accident

It’s no accident that Chic by Accident is a stop on every collector’s list. This year, the Mexico City mainstay will open the doors of its Magnificent 1920’s Porfirian-style Mansion to antique dealers, decorators, designers and all of you other visitors for an outstanding display of 20th century and contemporary Mexican design, including a series of items from the Americas in the 1920s and 1930s.

Dates: February 8 – 12, 2023 | Times: 10am – 7pm | Place: Orizaba 28, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc, 06700, Mexico City

Lago Algo Lago Algo

There’s an art to pairing a cocktail with a work of art. Lucky for you, Condesa Gin and Lago/Algo have got it all figured out. Throughout the week, this perfect pair will be serving cocktails and art with its new exhibition Desert Flood / Más Allá del Equilibriocurated by Jerome Sans and with the participation of artists Claudia Comte, Gabriel Rico and SUPERFLEX collective.

Dates: February 10 – 12, 2023 | Times: 11am – 8pm | Place: Bosque de Chapultepec, Pista El Sope S/N, Bosque de Chapultepec II Secc, Miguel Hidalgo 11000, Ciudad de México, CDMX

Andres Monnier Andres Monnier

In case you weren’t aware, Andres Monnier is here to remind you that we live on a floating rock. In his Antipodes show at Galerie Philia the artist shows the contrast between two minds, worlds, and universes with two bodies of work linked by one common theme: rocks. His pyramid installation presents an invitation to question the way we perceive reality, because Let’s face it, we all need a reality check during Art Week.

Dates: February 9 – 12, 2023 | Place: Av. Ejército Nacional Mexicano 676-int 501, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11540 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Demit Omphroy at JO-HS JO-HS

JO-HS, the artist residency, gallery, and shop, is officially in its second year of reimagining the landscape for more traditional galleries in Mexico City. For Art Week, the space will transform into Imagination Collective, a discussion of our collective Imagination through sculpture and painting with Mexican and international artists. Exhibiting artists include Demit Omphroy, Floria Gonzalez, Gordon Winarick, Neil Hamamoto, Thomas Glassford, Rodrigo Red Sandoval, Sofia Lucarelli, Julien Heintz, Avantgardo, Ramiro Gonzalez and Pedro Assam.

Date: February 7th | Time: 6pm | Place: Gobernador José Guadalupe Covarrubias 46 San Miguel Chapultepec

Kurimanzutto Kurimanzutto

It wouldn’t be Art Week without an obligatory visit to Kurimanzutto. The Alberto Kalach-designed gallery will showcase Nairy Baghramian’s Modèle Vivant, referring to the practice of drawing, painting, or Sculpting the human figure from a live model. Baghramian will interweave her dozen abstract sculptures with as many figural works by four 20th-century artists who reside in Mexico.

Dates: February 11 – March 18, 2023 | Times: Tuesday – Thursday 11am – 6pm, Friday + Saturday 11am – 4pm | Place: Cda. Gobernador Rafael Rebollar 94, San Miguel Chapultepec I Secc, Miguel Hidalgo, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Matter Matter

MATERIA, Mexico City’s favorite design zine, is in cahoots with MUBI, the global streaming platform, to launch EIN SOF, the first short film by Colombian-Israeli visual artist Orly Anan. Enjoy the short film within an immersive experience featuring custom furnishings from Azotea, an installation of hand-painted masks, mythical figures, and a bar of cocktails and treats.

Dates: February 10 – 11, 2023 | Times: Friday 6pm – 9pm, Saturday 1pm – 6pm | Place: Serapio Rendón 8 # 106 Colonia San Rafael CDMX

Moon x Taller Ocho Moon x Taller Ocho

The project and art space Mooni and Tallerocho8, a textile production workshop Originally from Oaxaca, didn’t ask for your permission to stun with this exhibition. And you’ll be happy they didn’t. Sin permiso is a rebellious show that aims to expand the limits of normative display planes, intervening the floor and ceilings of both of Mooni’s spaces during Art Week.

Dates: February 8 – 12, 2023 | Times: 11am – 7pm | Places: Mooni Condesa: Fernando Montes de Oca 43, Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06140, Ciudad de México, CDMX and Mooni Roma: Colima 129, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc, 06700, Ciudad de México, CDMX

Alma Berrow at Niv Cuarto de Maquinas

Galleries step aside, there’s a new kid on the block this Art Week. NIV—the intimate wine bar opening just in time for your sipping pleasure—will host a pop-up by Cuarto de Maquinas featuring pieces by Alma Berrow and Maisie Cousins. If you’re not here for the art, rest assured you’ll find your favorite small-production wines, a curated vinyl selection, and a Hidden speakeasy tucked away in the back.

Date: February 8, 2023 | Time: 7pm | Place: Calle Atlixco 132, Hipódromo Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06170 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Pia Riverola Pia Riverola

You may know photographer Pia Riverola’s work from your perpetual Instagram scroll, but here’s your chance to see it in real life. Flechazo, meaning ‘love at first sight’, is Pia Riverola’s debut monograph, and a photographic love letter to Mexico. Stop by for a nostalgic journey through Mexico, capturing its upbeat soul, rich culture, lush nature, dreamy beaches and tropical flora.

Date: February 11, 2023 | Time: 4pm – 8pm | Place: Cuautla 133, Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06170, Ciudad de México, CDMX

Loot Loot

Cerámica Suro, originally from Guadalajara, is expanding its horizons in its collaboration with LOOT to make sure you don’t see the same thing twice. This Multidisciplinary space in Roma Norte is lending its walls for Nada Sucede Dos Veces De La Misma Formaan exhibition that invites local and international artists to create ceramic pieces that have an ordinary function with an aesthetic intention.

Dates: February 9 – 12, 2023 | Times: 11am – 8pm | Place: LOOT, Guanajuato 227, Roma Nte, Cuauhtémoc, 06700, Ciudad de México, CDMX

Earthquake x Base Base Agency

If a dose of Mexico City nightlife hasn’t yet made it to your itinerary, Terremoto and base have got you covered. A flurry of creatives, art-lovers, and designers will scurry on over to Café Habana, a classic local cantina, for a line-up that includes some of the most sought-after DJs on the scene with an emphasis on trap, reggaetón, perreo and Afrobeat rhythms.

Date: February 8, 2023 | Time: 9pm – 3am | Place: Café Habana. Av. Morelos 62, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Katarina Janeckova Walshe Katarina Janeckova Walshe

As the main event at Art Week, Zona Maco will ring in its 19th edition as the largest art fair platform in Latin America. The fair is set to welcome leading international and local galleries for a nuanced display of art and the avant-garde at Centro Citibanamex. This is where you’ll find your usual Suspects like Hauser & Wirth beside Solo artists like Katarina Janeckova Walshe and local galleries like MAIA Contemporary and OMR.

Dates: February 8 – 12, 2023 | Times: Wednesday 5pm – 8pm, Thursday + Friday 1pm – 8pm, Saturday 12pm – 8pm, Sunday 11am – 6pm | Place: Av. del Conscripto 311, Lomas de Sotelo, Hipódromo de las Américas, Miguel Hidalgo, 11619 Mexico City, CDMX