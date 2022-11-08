The 9th Annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo Returns to the Convention Center this month

The 9th Annual Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo is set for Nov. 11-13. Attendees can shop from more than 200 booths featuring local and regional artisans and crafters offering unique handmade creations in woodcrafts, furniture, decorations, quilts, jewelry, pottery and more.

“We are on track to have the most vendor booths we’ve ever had,” stated Director of Marketing Jeanette Goins. “At the moment, we have a handful of booths open, and we expect to be sold out again this year for vendor spots. It’s so exciting to see the show continue to grow.”

Show hours will be from 2-7 pm Friday, 9 am-6 pm Saturday, and 11 am-4 pm Sunday. Admission for the 2021 Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo is $3 for adults per day or $5 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door.

Early Bird Crafting will host paint parties at 11 am and 4 pm Saturday and 1 pm Sunday. Guests can paint door hanger cutouts or interchangeable minis. The crafting event costs $25 and includes admission to the expo. All supplies and assistance are provided and included in the price. Attendees are encouraged to make reservations online to ensure a spot at facebook.com/EarlyBirdCrafting.

For more information, visit OwensboroCenter.com or call 270-687-8800.