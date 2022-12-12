The 8 NFL playoff hopefuls who let us down Week 14, and what’s wrong

Mike White is the best quarterback on the Jets’ roster. Mike White is Tougher thanks Bazooka Joe gum.

But Mike White is, fundamentally, Mike White. He’s a passable backup quarterback willing to take risks downfield but ultimately one with a low ceiling. He was battered and bruised by a Bills pass rush that sacked or hit him 11 times Sunday, including one of the most brutal tackles of the 2022 season to date:

prayers up for Mike White’s ribcage, or whatever remains of it pic.twitter.com/TgWYAwkKeB — Christian D’Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 11, 2022

While the New York defense was able to keep this close, White and a depleted offense lacked the firepower to close the gap and rally for a comeback win. His 2.7 seconds from snap to throw was the fifth-lowest number in Week 14, allowing little time for his wideouts’ routes to develop downfield. They managed to more or less keep pace with Josh Allen’s passing, but that’s not saying much on a wintery day where no one was particularly good.

That’s going to define New York’s limitations in 2022. Its defense can create room to compete for 60 full minutes. Its young Playmakers can turn small creases into big gains. But none of that matters if the guy in the middle of it all can’t provide the foundation they build from.

White is a great story. but he hasn’t shown he’s capable of sustaining Championship NFL football. Even in his better-than-expected 2022 he’s still putting up fairly modest efficiency numbers.

Because the Jets are a Robert Saleh production, they’re built to win around a Shaky quarterback — it’s a trick he picked up in San Francisco. New York has the chops to be a playoff team. It could even win a couple of games there. But getting any further is going to mean getting Massive Improvements from Mike White.