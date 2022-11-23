The 8 best socks to wear on the course

Courtesy

Socks are probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you think about important golf accessories. Nevertheless — particularly if you’re a walker — they’re one of the most essential, important, vital items you need as a golfer. We’ve wear-tested a bunch of options and decided that the socks below, listed in height order — no-show to ankle length — are the very best you can buy right now.

Adidas 3 Pack Low Cut $16 The 3 Pack low cut socks offer a soft feel and mid-foot compression for support and comfort throughout the day. Buy Now View Product

Lululemon Power Stride Tab Sock 3 Pack $38 These no-show socks have a back tab to prevent blisters as you walk the course. buy now

Comrad Athletic Tab Running Socks $48 These compression socks are specifically designed to prevent blisters and swelling. While they’re made from running, they’re great for walking 18 (or more) too. buy now

Bombas Tennis Ankle Socks Bombas makes lots of great socks. They even make socks specifically for golf. For some reason, their tennis socks are my favorite ones to wear for all activities. They’re extra padded and just really comfortable. buy now

Footjoy TechSof Tour Roll Tab $12 These socks have purposefully shaped foot-beds that provide extra cushioning on your foot’s high impact areas. buy now

Forme Arch Booster Socks $29 If you have flat feet, these are the socks for you. They’re especially designed to engage your foot muscles and boost your arch. buy now

Stance Performance Quarter Socks $16.99 These Athletic ankle socks offer comfortable and durable cushioning throughout with a minimal logo. buy now

Nike Ankle Socks $22 These are definitely sporty and definitely showy. As far as socks go, they’re pretty standard — nothing special other than the nike logo. But, that’s what makes them special. buy now