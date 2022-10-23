The 8 best men’s golf pants on the market right now

There are a lot of options for golf pants GOLF

There are a lot of options out there to choose from as you shop for new golf pants. It can be an overwhelming task as you look for options that are high quality but won’t break the bank and navigate different levels of tapering and tailoring. Let’s face it, finding a good pair of pants is a lot more complex than you’d expect.

Luckily, we’ve asked around, tested out and discovered the very best pants for golf on the market. Scroll down to explore our eight favorites.

Lululemon Commission Slim-Fit Pant 32″ Warpstreme $128 The cult favorite ABC pant in a classic chino silhouette — perfect for the golf course and beyond. buy now

Bonobos Golf All Season Golf $119 The Bonobos All Season Golf Pants are built with a curved waistband that conforms to the natural shape of your waist. These pants feature an Italian slide snap at center front closure, shirt gripper gel waistband, and UPF 50 Sun Protection. Buy Now View Product

Five-O SLIM Knit Pant (TRUE BLUE) $128 The Five-O SLIM knit pant is probably the most comfortable five pocket pant ever made. Designed with our signature ‘O’ pocket (ie. ball pocket) on the wearers back right. As with all RADMOR apparel, this garment is mindfully designed to reduce the impact of apparel in landfills. The cellulose cotton base, combined with elastane, provides 4-way performance and a maximum level of comfort because the Five-O is knit, not woven. Design:9.5 oz Knit Jersey96% BCI Organic Cotton / 4% Elastane Slim Fit with 32″ InseamDenim inspired silhouette with five belt loopsClassic 5-pocket design + 1 Hidden ‘O’ ball back pocketBob-Rad applique above wearer’s back right pocketRecycled HD-Damask and Satin Labels UPF 50+ Buy Now View Product

Peter Millar Surge Performance Trousers $168 These tailored, water and wrinkle resistant golf pants look professional without sacrificing performance. buy now

Adidas Ultimate365 $85 The Adidas Ultimate 365 pants are designed with a classic look. They are equipped with front and back pockets so you can bring along daily essentials as needed. The recycled polyester fabrication allows machine washing, offers resistance against wrinkles, and provides stretch for comfort and easy movement. Perfect for on or off the course. Buy Now View Product

Primo Golf Joggers $89 These pants are about as trim as it gets without sacrificing comfort. If you’re looking for a true modern taper, these should be your go-to pant. buy now

Nike Flex UV Chino $85 Nike’s street-inspired Flex UV Chino pants are made with Dri-FIT fabric enhanced with UV protection. They’re slightly tapered from knee to hem, creating a tailored look, and feature twill stripes on the inside of each cuff with a subtle herringbone texture that’s visible when rolled up. Buy Now View Product

Puma Jackpot 5 Pocket Golf $85 Add style, comfort and performance to your course look with the PUMA Men’s Jackpot 5 Pocket Golf Pants. The pants feature a Silicone gripper waistband, moisture-wicking fabric, and a 5-pocket construction to ensure you look and feel like a pro from the first hole to the last. Built for the links. Buy Now View Product