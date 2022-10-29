The 8 best golf shorts you can buy right now

Courtesy

When shopping for your next pair of golf shorts, you’ll want to consider inseam length, comfort and color. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite pairs of shorts available in different lengths and colors that can vary based on your preference. However, they all have one thing in common — they’re super comfortable, lightweight and ideal for your next sunny round.

Traditional length (9″+)

We’ll start out with the most popular length among men — the nine inch inseam (give or take). This is the length you usually see out on the course. Based on your height, these will likely hit at the knee or just above.

TravisMathew Sand Harbor $84.95 The Travis Mathew Sand Harbor shorts keep you comfortable for work and play with LifeStyle Performance fabric. This premium fabric is machine washable, wrinkle resistant, and full of stretch. The 4 way stretch offers extreme comfort and keeps you moving with ease throughout your active day. Sand Harbor is equipped with pockets, so feel free to bring along accessories/personal items as needed. Buy Now View Product

Nike FLX UV Chino 9 INCH $65 Wear your Nike Chinos from the course to the concrete and everywhere in between. They are constructed with stretch fabric for comfort and freedom of movement throughout the day. They feature Dri-FIT technical fabric, keeping the skin dry by wicking sweat for quick evaporation. Additional features include multiple pockets for accessories and gripper tape at the waistband to keep the shirt tail tucked. Buy Now View Product

Sweat Tailor Everyday Chino Short $89 Made from a proprietary stretch fabric, these feel like sweatshorts, but look like a classic chinos. buy now

Puma 101 North $70 The 101 North shorts utilize a Lightweight 4-way stretch fabric with pocket bags, delivering refined style perfect for the course, pool or wherever you find yourself on a warm summer day. Buy Now View Product

Bonobos Golf All Season Short $89 All Season Short from Bonobos is built for the course. Signature curved waistband with button closure at center keeps you comfortable. Featuring UPF 50 for sun protection. Buy Now View Product

Happy Medium Length (7″)

These shorts err on the trendier side and will show off a little bit more of your thigh. They’re not short enough to be considered short shorts, but they’re not too long either.

Rhone 7″ Commuter Short $98 These technical, sporty shorts are like Goldilocks — not too long, not too short — the 7″ length is just right. They’re available in a wide array of colors and are wrinkle resistant! buy now

The Shorties (6″)

These casual and trendy shorts will show off a few inches of thigh. If you’re a short king, go with this length for sure.

Chubbies Everywear Stretch Short (6″) $64.50 These shorts are on the shorter end of the spectrum, but trust us — that’s in! They have a drawstring waist for comfort that can be covered up with a belt if you’re playing somewhere a little more fancy. buy now

Outdoor Voices Train 6″ Short $68 These uber-lightweight shorts are perfect for those hot, sticky days on the course. They don’t have belt loops, so they’re better for courses that allow an untucked shirt, but they have all kinds of pockets unlike most Lightweight gym shorts, making them great for golf! buy now