The 7 “scariest” Moments in golf

Normally, you play for fun on the weekends with your buddies and everything inside the leather is good. But once or twice a season, you like to try your hand at a serious competition, be it the club championship or a state championship qualifier. On the first hole, you’re on the reg and your birdie putt comes up a few feet short. In your $2 Nassau at your home course, that’s a scoop n’ score par on your way to the next tee. In a real event, your partner is asking “You want to mark it or finish up?” Few Moments are as nervous as remembering you have to rattle the bottom of the cup the rest of the round, and it can go one of two ways: you Bang the first one home and allow yourself to breathe, or you jab it past and begin to play defense for the next 17 holes.