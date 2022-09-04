The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About

The NBA season is just 45 days away, but on September 3, six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin still remains a free agent.

This past season, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 56 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets.

He has now played 12 seasons in the NBA, but he is still just 33-years-old.

